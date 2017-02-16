Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds
Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Tips & Tricks Galore Feb 16, 2017
Elevate your appetizer game with these crowd pleasing naan pizza recipes!
Everyone loves pizza but you will be the winner with these easy naan pizza recipes: Rainbow Pizza for the veggie lovers, Tandoori Chicken Pizza will be everyone’s favorite and Pesto Shrimp Pizza for a more sophisticated party.
Rainbow Naan Pizza Recipe
Ingredients
1 green pepper
1 orange pepper
1 red onion
1 tomato
1 yellow zucchini
1 beet
2 packaged naans
1 garlic clove
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese
Method
- Cut the garlic in half and drop it in the olive oil.
- Cut up all vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
- Mix half tablespoon of olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon of dried oregano with the tomato and red onion. Toss to mix.
- Place aluminum foil on a baking sheet.
- Brush the bottom and top of the naan with garlic infused olive oil and place on tray. Tip: For extra garlic taste use the cut side of garlic to spread olive oil on naan instead of a brush.
- Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
- Now for the fun part – assembling the rainbow. Red goes first so place a row of tomatoes on top. Followed by a row of orange pepper, yellow zucchini, green pepper, red onion and lastly beets.
- Sprinkle the top of each naan with ¼ tsp of dried oregano.
- Bake at 400C for 20 minutes, or until the base is crispy, cheese is melted and the veggies are to your desired doneness.
- Enjoy! The beauty is that you can substitute any veggies of the same colour.
Tandoori Chicken Naan Pizza Recipe
Ingredients
2 packaged naans
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1 chicken breast
1 tablespoon tandoori spice mix or make your own (chili powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and turmeric)
1 tablespoon yogurt
1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
1/4 cup sliced red onions
6 tablespoons marinara sauce
Method
- Mix tandoori spice mix, yogurt and ginger garlic paste and marinate the chicken breast for at least 30 minutes.
- Bake the chicken breast for 20 minutes. Cool and cut into bite-sized pieces.
- Spoon marinara sauce on naan.
- Spread chicken and sliced red onions on pizza.
- Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
- Bake at 400C for 20 minutes or until the base is crispy and the cheese is melted.
Pesto Shrimp Naan Pizza Recipe
Ingredients
2 packaged naans
1 cup mozzarella cheese
A dozen tiger shrimps
4 tablespoons pesto or make your own (bunch basil, garlic, olive oil and salt)
1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
2 cloves garlic
olive oil
Method
- Mix pesto and shrimp together and set aside to marinate.
- Heat olive oil in a pan and add chili flakes and chopped garlic. Drop shrimps and saute until pink on both sides. Remove from heat.
- Brush 1 tablespoon of pesto and sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
- Bake at 400C for 10-12 minutes.
- Place 6 shrimps on each pizza and slice up and serve!
Main Image Photo Credit: www.gimmesomeoven.com
Naemah Abid
Author
Born in Saudi Arabia and originally from Pakistan, this Canadian immigrant is all too familiar with airport life. After taking her first pleasure trip abroad post-graduation, Naemah was hit with the travel bug. Find this frequent traveller sharing pictures and experiences, offering up advice and tra...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe
-
Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents
-
DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe
-
DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe
-
DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil
-
DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
-
Fawad Khan And Other Pakistani Artists Under Threat In India?
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
DIY: White Fish With Tomato And Herb Salsa Recipe
-
Priyanka Chopra And Aziz Ansari Bring Diversity To The Emmy Awards
-
DIY: Make Delicious Onion Rings Desi Style!
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
Coldplay Is Finally India-Bound For A Massive Show!
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
Bollywood Films To Watch In September 2016
-
'All Muslims Are Terrorists,' Says French Restaurateur Refusing to Serve Muslim Customers
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
India Makes World's First Leprosy Vaccine
-
DIY: How to Preserve Five Common South Asian Ingredients
-
Bardish Chagger Becomes First Female Government House Leader In Canadian History
-
SRK Detained At LAX...Again!
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
Ranveer Singh's Next Role With Rohit Shetty Is Not What You'll Expect!!!
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
DIY: Spicy South Asian Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool
-
Brown Skin Needs Sun Protection, Too
-
Young Pakistani Filmmaker Gets One Step Closer To The Oscars
-
Lilly Singh Scores Big at the Teen Choice Awards 2016
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
Anokhi DIY
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!