Anokhi DIY / Awesome Recipes / Tips & Tricks Galore / Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

Anokhi DIY Awesome Recipes Tips & Tricks Galore Feb 16, 2017

Naemah Abid

by  

Elevate your appetizer game with these crowd pleasing naan pizza recipes!

Everyone loves pizza but you will be the winner with these easy naan pizza recipes: Rainbow Pizza for the veggie lovers, Tandoori Chicken Pizza will be everyone’s favorite and Pesto Shrimp Pizza for a more sophisticated party.

Rainbow Naan Pizza Recipe

naan pizza recipe
Yummy Rainbow Pizza naan! Photo Credit: Naemah Abid

Ingredients

1 green pepper
1 orange pepper
1 red onion
1 tomato
1 yellow zucchini
1 beet
2 packaged naans
1 garlic clove
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon dried oregano
1 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Method

  • Cut the garlic in half and drop it in the olive oil.
  • Cut up all vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
naan pizza recipe
The yummy and healthy ingredients for this recipe. Photo Credit: Naemah Abid
  • Mix half tablespoon of olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon of dried oregano with the tomato and red onion. Toss to mix.
  • Place aluminum foil on a baking sheet.
  • Brush the bottom and top of the naan with garlic infused olive oil and place on tray. Tip: For extra garlic taste use the cut side of garlic to spread olive oil on naan instead of a brush.
  • Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
naan recipe
Dress up your naan just right. Photo Credit : Naemah Abid
  • Now for the fun part – assembling the rainbow. Red goes first so place a row of tomatoes on top. Followed by a row of orange pepper, yellow zucchini, green pepper, red onion and lastly beets.
  • Sprinkle the top of each naan with ¼ tsp of dried oregano.
naan recipe
Look how pretty they look. Photo Credit: Naemah Abid
  • Bake at 400C for 20 minutes, or until the base is crispy, cheese is melted and the veggies are to your desired doneness.
  • Enjoy! The beauty is that you can substitute any veggies of the same colour.

Tandoori Chicken Naan Pizza Recipe

naan pizza recipe
Photo Credit: www.kitchensimmer.com

Ingredients

2 packaged naans
1 cup mozzarella cheese
1 chicken breast
1 tablespoon tandoori spice mix or make your own (chili powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and turmeric)
1 tablespoon yogurt
1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste
1/4 cup sliced red onions
6 tablespoons marinara sauce

Method

  • Mix tandoori spice mix, yogurt and ginger garlic paste and marinate the chicken breast for at least 30 minutes.
  • Bake the chicken breast for 20 minutes. Cool and cut into bite-sized pieces.
  • Spoon marinara sauce on naan.
  • Spread chicken and sliced red onions on pizza.
  • Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
  • Bake at 400C for 20 minutes or until the base is crispy and the cheese is melted.

Pesto Shrimp Naan Pizza Recipe

naan pizza recipe
It’s easy being green when it comes to this deliciousness. Photo Credit: mommyondemand.com

Ingredients

2 packaged naans
1 cup mozzarella cheese
A dozen tiger shrimps
4 tablespoons pesto or make your own (bunch basil, garlic, olive oil and salt)
1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
2 cloves garlic
olive oil

Method

  • Mix pesto and shrimp together and set aside to marinate.
  • Heat olive oil in a pan and add chili flakes and chopped garlic. Drop shrimps and saute until pink on both sides. Remove from heat.
  • Brush 1 tablespoon of pesto and sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.
  • Bake at 400C for 10-12 minutes.
  • Place 6 shrimps on each pizza and slice up and serve!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.gimmesomeoven.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Naemah Abid

Naemah Abid

    Author

    Born in Saudi Arabia and originally from Pakistan, this Canadian immigrant is all too familiar with airport life. After taking her first pleasure trip abroad post-graduation, Naemah was hit with the travel bug. Find this frequent traveller sharing pictures and experiences, offering up advice and tra...

    COMMENTS

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

    Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

    DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe

    DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe

    DIY Recipe: Pasta Sauce With Sausage, Basil and Olive Oil

    DIY: 3 Ways To Wear Glitter Makeup As An Adult

    DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected

    Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina

    DIY: Handy Cleaning Tips For Your Silver, Brass And More!

    Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!

    Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest

    Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

    DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi DIY

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    Current News
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Bollywood
    item-songs-to-set-sizzle

    10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day

    List It!
    valentine-day-gifts

    Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!

    About Last Night
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    About Last Night
    Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees" Bollywood

    SRK's "Raees" Breaks Records, But Does It Deliver?

    Awesome Recipes
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    Popular

    Awesome Recipes
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    Awesome Recipes
    Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees" Bollywood

    SRK's "Raees" Breaks Records, But Does It Deliver?

    List It!
    valentine-day-gifts

    Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!

    Bollywood
    item-songs-to-set-sizzle

    10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day

    About Last Night
    adele-in-givenchy-horz

    The 59th Grammy Awards: Our Top Ten Best Dressed

    Awesome Recipes
    cauliflower-mian

    DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe