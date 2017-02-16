Elevate your appetizer game with these crowd pleasing naan pizza recipes!

Everyone loves pizza but you will be the winner with these easy naan pizza recipes: Rainbow Pizza for the veggie lovers, Tandoori Chicken Pizza will be everyone’s favorite and Pesto Shrimp Pizza for a more sophisticated party.

Rainbow Naan Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

1 green pepper

1 orange pepper

1 red onion

1 tomato

1 yellow zucchini

1 beet

2 packaged naans

1 garlic clove

4 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 cup shredded mozzarella or cheddar cheese

Method

Cut the garlic in half and drop it in the olive oil.

Cut up all vegetables into bite-sized pieces.

Mix half tablespoon of olive oil and 1/4 teaspoon of dried oregano with the tomato and red onion. Toss to mix.

Place aluminum foil on a baking sheet.

Brush the bottom and top of the naan with garlic infused olive oil and place on tray. Tip: For extra garlic taste use the cut side of garlic to spread olive oil on naan instead of a brush.

Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.

Now for the fun part – assembling the rainbow. Red goes first so place a row of tomatoes on top. Followed by a row of orange pepper, yellow zucchini, green pepper, red onion and lastly beets.

Sprinkle the top of each naan with ¼ tsp of dried oregano.

Bake at 400C for 20 minutes, or until the base is crispy, cheese is melted and the veggies are to your desired doneness.

Enjoy! The beauty is that you can substitute any veggies of the same colour.

Tandoori Chicken Naan Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

2 packaged naans

1 cup mozzarella cheese

1 chicken breast

1 tablespoon tandoori spice mix or make your own (chili powder, garam masala, coriander powder, salt and turmeric)

1 tablespoon yogurt

1 teaspoon ginger garlic paste

1/4 cup sliced red onions

6 tablespoons marinara sauce

Method



Mix tandoori spice mix, yogurt and ginger garlic paste and marinate the chicken breast for at least 30 minutes.

Bake the chicken breast for 20 minutes. Cool and cut into bite-sized pieces.

Spoon marinara sauce on naan.

Spread chicken and sliced red onions on pizza.

Sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.

Bake at 400C for 20 minutes or until the base is crispy and the cheese is melted.

Pesto Shrimp Naan Pizza Recipe

Ingredients

2 packaged naans

1 cup mozzarella cheese

A dozen tiger shrimps

4 tablespoons pesto or make your own (bunch basil, garlic, olive oil and salt)

1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

2 cloves garlic

olive oil

Method



Mix pesto and shrimp together and set aside to marinate.

Heat olive oil in a pan and add chili flakes and chopped garlic. Drop shrimps and saute until pink on both sides. Remove from heat.

Brush 1 tablespoon of pesto and sprinkle ½ cup of cheese on each naan.

Bake at 400C for 10-12 minutes.

Place 6 shrimps on each pizza and slice up and serve!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.gimmesomeoven.com