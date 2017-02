Need to revamp your veggie style? Check out our cauliflower floret recipe which is pretty perfect.



Earlier this year, I was desperate to start eating better and sticking to my workout regime (sadly, I’ve fallen off the bandwagon since then, but I learned a lot about food that I still incorporate into my lifestyle today). As part of this process, I started on my low-carb journey to misery-land.

One of the staples that I had on hand throughout this low-carb phase was cauliflower. It was truly a saving grace because I was hungry and craving fluffy potatoes all of the time. Nonetheless, cauliflower helped me through this trying experience. This is because cauliflower is so versatile, and can be used as a substitute for regular starches, such as potatoes and rice. (I promise, even your pickiest eater will be hard-pressed to find a problem with it).

In spite of the fact that I was totally miserable throughout this low-carb adventure, I ended up finding a lot of recipes that I still make. I was searching high and low for recipes that were low in carbs and high in protein, which led me to this delightful cauliflower dish. Even though I was sacrificing my sanity during this time (not to mention the fact that I never felt satisfied or full) I was absolutely not willing to give up flavour. This dish incorporates aromatic and common South Asian ingredients and spices, such as garlic (which is said to help with decreasing high cholesterol), ginger, turmeric coriander, cumin, lime, onion, curry powder and chickpeas , which are very popular in South Asian cooking. All of these elements, when brought together in a happy union, will truly jazz up a plain ingredient like cauliflower and will make your taste buds come to life. This is why this cauliflower curry is still a popular go-to for me. Check out the recipe below. I assure you, you will not be left disappointed or hungry.



Ingredients 1 head of cauliflower (medium to large)

2 tablespoons of olive oil

2 tablespoons of butter

Salt

1 chili (I substitute 1 habanero pepper)

1 teaspoon of ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon of curry powder (whichever brand you prefer)

1 can of chickpeas (drained)

1 lime

1 package of baby spinach (fresh is best)

2 cloves of garlic

1 small onion / half a large onion (I use a yellow onion)

4-5 medium to large potatoes

Optional: a small container of plain yogurt / 1 can of coconut milk Instructions Part One: Prep Work Break down the head of cauliflower to get little florets. Bite-sized pieces are preferred. While you’re at it, peel and chop the potatoes into bite-sized pieces. Wash and boil the florets for approximately 5 minutes (you don’t want them to get too soft, as they still need to withstand more cooking after). Keep back about 2/3 of a cup of the hot water to use later. The potatoes will need to be boiled separately for approximately 10 minutes. Drain them, and keep them aside. I prefer to use a garlic press, and I dice up my onions, as well as my pepper (you can choose your preferred slicing and dicing method). Part Two: The Main Event You’ll need a deep saute pan for this part. On medium heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil and butter in the pan. Once your oil and butter are hot, add your onion, garlic and pepper. Keep an eye on it so it doesn’t burn as you just want them to soften (you’ll know you’re getting there when your onions start to become more translucent). I recommend turning on your stove’s range for this part unless you want to go into a coughing / sneezing fit: toss in all of your spices (ground cumin, ground coriander, ground ginger, mustard seeds, turmeric and curry powder). Stir up your spices to coat the onions, garlic and pepper. I recommend letting everything marry in the pot for about 2-3 minutes. Next, turn the heat down as everything will need an opportunity to simmer and soak up all the spicy flavours for approximately 8-10 minutes: toss in your cauliflower, potatoes and the water that you saved from the cauliflower. As an optional step: I like to add a tin of coconut milk, and only about half of the reserved water to make a really rich curry dish, as opposed to adding yogurt afterward. Add in the chickpeas and spinach. Stir all of the ingredients gently. You’ll know you’re finished when the spinach has wilted. Once you’re done cooking, squeeze in a lime to add a citrus element and highlight the flavours. Serve and enjoy!