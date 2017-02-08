Need to revamp your veggie style? Check out our cauliflower floret recipe which is pretty perfect.



Earlier this year, I was desperate to start eating better and sticking to my workout regime (sadly, I’ve fallen off the bandwagon since then, but I learned a lot about food that I still incorporate into my lifestyle today). As part of this process, I started on my low-carb journey to misery-land.

One of the staples that I had on hand throughout this low-carb phase was cauliflower. It was truly a saving grace because I was hungry and craving fluffy potatoes all of the time. Nonetheless, cauliflower helped me through this trying experience. This is because cauliflower is so versatile, and can be used as a substitute for regular starches, such as potatoes and rice. (I promise, even your pickiest eater will be hard-pressed to find a problem with it).