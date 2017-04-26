Anokhi DIY / Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

Body Fantasies Scents Will Have You Ready To Indulge In This Summer!

Anokhi DIY Apr 26, 2017

    Shilpa Sehgal-Rajput

    by  

    Just sit back, take a whiff, and get transported to your happy place with these intoxicating scents by Body Fantasies. (Sorry, but flip flops and sand not included.)

    What’s a day without being able to slather on your favourite moisturizer or body spray and know that you’ll conquer the day smelling like a goddess? Thanks to Body Fantasies, you won’t ever have to worry about that. They’ve created a luxurious line with a range of exhilarating scents and fragrances, ready to tickle every nose out there. They’ve included body sprays, moisturizers, body washes and more. Whether you prefer sweet, fruity, musky or sexy, they’ve got a scent for you.  What’s even better is that they are affordable at just $8.99 CDN, readily available at Shoppers Drug Mart and Wal-Mart, and they do not test on animals.

     

    Body Fantasies Sweet Crush

    Feel the excitement of being swept off your feet with Body Fantasies Signature Sweet Crush Fragrance Body Spray. A lush sweetness of pink jasmine and sugared berries is swirled with a creamy blend of vanilla capturing the moment of irresistible temptation sure to make your heart flutter.

    • Formulated with only the finest quality fragrance oils in flirty, uplifting scents.
    • On-the-go size for your purse, car or exercise bag.
    • Top notes: red berries, pineapple cassis.
    • Middle notes: green apple, star jasmine, lily of the valley.
    • Dry down: cashmere wood, crystalized sugar, musk.

    DIY Tip: To make this scent last all day long, spray on the inner part of your elbow where the skin is the thinnest.

    Body Fantasies
    Body Fantasies Sweet Crush Fragrance Body Spray, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

    Body Fantasies Coconut Fantasy

    Imagine sipping a frosted beverage on a sunny beach. Body Fantasies Signature Coconut Fantasy is a tropical, fruity sensation, with starfruit, pineapple and coconut, combined with exotic florals. It captures the essence of any vacation, near or far.

    • 8oz of coconut body spray with an easy-to-spray top.
    • Top notes: starfruit nectar, white pineapple, waterfall accord.
    • Middle notes: sugared orchid, wild amazon jasmine.
    • Dry down: teak, sweet musk, coconut palm, cream of coconut.

    DIY Tip: Give your hair a dose of this tropical scent by spraying it onto your hair brush and combing through your hair.

    Body Fantasies
    Body Fantasies Coconut Fantasy Fragrance Body Spray, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

     

    Body Fantasies Signature Fresh White Musk

    Their best-selling fragrance. Wrap yourself up in this special blend of moisturizers, including shea butter and vitamin E. Fresh White Musk is made with natural scents of bright white floral and a mix of soft musks and is guaranteed to make you feel fresh, bright and energized.

    DIY Tip: Just like body spray, you can put a dab of moisturizer behind your ears to not only moisturize, but be reminded of the scent all day long.

    Body Fantasies
    Body Fantasies Fresh White Musk Fragrance Moisturizer, $8.99 CDN. Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com

     

    Body Fantasies Signature Twilight Mist Moisture Infused Fragrance Body Wash

    Many body washes or shower gels infused with fragrance can dry out your skin, but Body Fantasies has you covered with moisture infused body washes. Twilight Mist takes you to a mesmerizing and mysterious level. It’s like a suspense novel in a bottle. You’ll become infatuated with this scent in no time.

    • Top notes: mandarin, coconut, fresh plum.
    • Middle notes: magnolia, tuberose, tiger, orchid, violet.
    • Dry notes: sandalwood, creamy musk, tonka bean, vanilla.

    DIY Tip: Sure, you can lather up in the shower, but wouldn’t you rather grab a good book, a glass of wine and get in the tub? A swirl of Twilight Mist in running water and you’ll feel pampered like never before.

     

    Body Fantasies
    Body Fantasies Twilight Mist Body Wash, $8.99 CDN.  Photo Credit: http://bodyfantasies.pdcbrandsusa.com/

     

    You can find everything Body Fantasies has to offer right here.

    Main Image Photo Credit: Body Fantasies

    TAGS

    , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

      Shilpa Sehgal-Rajput

      Shilpa Sehgal-Rajput

        Author

        Shilpa Sehgal-Rajput is a freelance writer based in Chicago.  Reminiscing about her passion for writing during her college days, she has made her way back from the corporate world, armed with a lace pen.  When she’s not working on humorous short stories and epic novels, she’s living out her se...

        COMMENTS

        Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

        DIY: Treat Dark Circles And Shadows With Vasanti Cosmetics

        Give Rice A Healthy Twist With Our Cauliflower Rice Recipe!

        DIY Review of Charlotte's Bum Butter With Our Must-Have Tips!

        DIY: Review Of Monika Deol’s STELLAR* Makeup Collection With Tips

        DIY: Bread Pudding Recipe With South Asian Spices

        DIY: This Spring's Top New Beauty Products To Try Out

        DIY: Reinvented Makki Ki Ghaat Cornmeal Porridge Recipe

        DIY: Body Contour Tips To Accentuate Your Assets In A Sari

        DIY Healthy Turkey Keema Masala Recipe

        5 Key Beauty Products For Your Winter Hair Care

        Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

        DIY: Curried Cauliflower Florets Recipe

        Tips On A Stress-Free Beach Vacation With South Asian Parents

        DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe

        DIY: Warm Up With This Hearty Vegetarian Daal Recipe

        YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

        Anokhi DIY

        Newsletter Sign Up

        Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

          Technology
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Current News
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          FEATURED

          Business & Technology
          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Business & Technology

          Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

          Fashion & Beauty

          Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

          Culture & Lifestyle

          Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

          Business & Technology

          Protecting Your Privacy Online

          Fashion & Beauty

          Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

          Trending

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Fashion & Beauty

          Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

          Fashion & Beauty
          Mother's Day

          Give Your Mom The Royal Treatment At The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          Our Society

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Our Society
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Popular

          Anokhi Buzz
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Anokhi Buzz

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Beauty & Grooming

          The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

          Fashion & Style

          Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"