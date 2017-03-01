It’s March, that means spring is around the corner, which means some fashion therapy is in order. Let’s jet set to Milan Fashion Week and check out our favourite shows.

Etro – Every season, our appreciation for Victoria Etro’s namesake label continues to grow. Inspired by the late 60s style icon Talitha Getty. An ode to the eclectic traveller, Etro’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection featured pinstriped luxe silks, paisley caftans, geometric patterned maxis and fringed ponchos.

Fendi – Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturin’s athleisure S/S 17 collection for Fendi made quirky look ultra cool. Shirt dresses were revived in a Marie Antoniette-esque apron styles. Knickerbockers had oversized pockets and exaggerated stripes. And, all models sported candy coloured sock booties.

Versace – If it’s sexy? It’s most definitely Versace. Continuing the athleisure look. Donatella Versace’s S/S 17 collection opt for a sleeker look with crop top windbreakers, slim fitted tracksuits and asymmetrical cut dresses and skirts.

Ermanno Scervino – Ermanno Scervino’s S/S 17 collection featured creamy tones of pastels on copious detailed frocks with dainty floral finishes. Gowns were soft and elegant with embellished necklines.

Les Copains – The Safari trend will never die but it’s always great to see a reinterpretation of the style. Stefania Bandiera for Les Copains‘ S/S 17 collection the looks were exotic with organza cover-ups that left little to the imagination. Oversized sweaters paired well with knitted bikinis and dresses.

Bottega Veneta – Tomas Maier celebrates 15 years at the fashion house of Bottega Veneta. The S/S 17 collection, which marks the brands 50th anniversary, featured sublime textured knits, separates and outerwear in bold and luxe tones.

Prada – Miuccia Prada’s S/S 17 collection reinvented elegance with quirky printed blouses. Odd pairings of feathered trimmings on sweaters and skirts added personality. While 70s style colour-blocked leathers looked chic.

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com