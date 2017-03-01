Anokhi Buzz / Fashion & Beauty / The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2017

The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2017

Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Mar 01, 2017

Tessa Johnson

It’s March, that means spring is around the corner, which means some fashion therapy is in order. Let’s jet set to Milan Fashion Week and check out our favourite shows.

 

Etro – Every season, our appreciation for Victoria Etro’s namesake label continues to grow. Inspired by the late 60s style icon Talitha Getty. An ode to the eclectic traveller, Etro’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection featured pinstriped luxe silks, paisley caftans, geometric patterned maxis and fringed ponchos.

Milan Fashion Week, Etro, Spring/Summer Collection 2017 Photo Credit: Vogue, www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Etro, Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection. 
Photo Credit: Vogue, www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, Etro, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Etro, Ready to Wear, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Fendi – Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturin’s athleisure S/S 17 collection for Fendi made quirky look ultra cool. Shirt dresses were revived in a Marie Antoniette-esque apron styles. Knickerbockers had oversized pockets and exaggerated stripes. And, all models sported candy coloured sock booties.

Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, Spring/Summer Collectiion 2017 Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, RTW, Spring/Summer Collection 2017.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, RTW, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Fendi, RTW, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Versace – If it’s sexy? It’s most definitely Versace. Continuing the athleisure look. Donatella Versace’s S/S 17 collection opt for a sleeker look with crop top windbreakers, slim fitted tracksuits and asymmetrical cut dresses and skirts.

Milan Fashion Week, Versace, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Versace, RTW, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, Versace, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, Versace, RTW, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Ermanno ScervinoErmanno Scervino’s S/S 17 collection featured creamy tones of pastels on copious detailed frocks with dainty floral finishes. Gowns were soft and elegant with embellished necklines.

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Ermanno Scervino, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Ermanno Scervino, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Ermanno Scervino, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Les Copains – The Safari trend will never die but it’s always great to see a reinterpretation of the style. Stefania Bandiera for Les Copains‘ S/S 17 collection the looks were exotic with organza cover-ups that left little to the imagination. Oversized sweaters paired well with knitted bikinis and dresses.

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Les Copain, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Les Copain, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Les Copain, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Les Copain, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Bottega Veneta – Tomas Maier celebrates 15 years at the fashion house of Bottega Veneta.  The S/S 17 collection, which marks the brands 50th anniversary, featured sublime textured knits, separates and outerwear in bold and luxe tones.

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Bottega Veneta, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Bottega Veneta, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Bottega Veneta, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Bottega Veneta, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Prada – Miuccia Prada’s S/S 17 collection reinvented elegance with quirky printed blouses. Odd pairings of feathered trimmings on sweaters and skirts added personality.  While 70s style colour-blocked leathers looked chic.

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Prada, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Prada, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

 

Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Prada, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection Photo Credit: www.vogue.com
Milan Fashion Week, RTW, Prada, Spring/Summer 2017 Collection.
Photo Credit: www.vogue.com

Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com

Tessa Johnson

Tessa Johnson

    Author

    ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...

