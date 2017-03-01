The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready To Wear Spring/Summer 2017
Anokhi Buzz Fashion & Beauty Mar 01, 2017
It’s March, that means spring is around the corner, which means some fashion therapy is in order. Let’s jet set to Milan Fashion Week and check out our favourite shows.
Etro – Every season, our appreciation for Victoria Etro’s namesake label continues to grow. Inspired by the late 60s style icon Talitha Getty. An ode to the eclectic traveller, Etro’s Spring/Summer 2017 collection featured pinstriped luxe silks, paisley caftans, geometric patterned maxis and fringed ponchos.
Fendi – Karl Lagerfeld and Silvia Venturin’s athleisure S/S 17 collection for Fendi made quirky look ultra cool. Shirt dresses were revived in a Marie Antoniette-esque apron styles. Knickerbockers had oversized pockets and exaggerated stripes. And, all models sported candy coloured sock booties.
Versace – If it’s sexy? It’s most definitely Versace. Continuing the athleisure look. Donatella Versace’s S/S 17 collection opt for a sleeker look with crop top windbreakers, slim fitted tracksuits and asymmetrical cut dresses and skirts.
Ermanno Scervino – Ermanno Scervino’s S/S 17 collection featured creamy tones of pastels on copious detailed frocks with dainty floral finishes. Gowns were soft and elegant with embellished necklines.
Les Copains – The Safari trend will never die but it’s always great to see a reinterpretation of the style. Stefania Bandiera for Les Copains‘ S/S 17 collection the looks were exotic with organza cover-ups that left little to the imagination. Oversized sweaters paired well with knitted bikinis and dresses.
Bottega Veneta – Tomas Maier celebrates 15 years at the fashion house of Bottega Veneta. The S/S 17 collection, which marks the brands 50th anniversary, featured sublime textured knits, separates and outerwear in bold and luxe tones.
Prada – Miuccia Prada’s S/S 17 collection reinvented elegance with quirky printed blouses. Odd pairings of feathered trimmings on sweaters and skirts added personality. While 70s style colour-blocked leathers looked chic.
Main Image Credit: www.vogue.com
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
-
Viral Nike Ad Features Deepika Padukone And 10 Female Athletes
-
Fake Pics Of Rani Mukherji's Baby Break The Internet
-
July's Latest Tech Releases!
-
Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Releases
-
10 Newest Celebrity Parents And Their Bundles Of Joy
-
10 Types Of Relatives You'll Be Meeting This Eid
-
11 Vegan-Friendly Grooming Products For Men
-
15 Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
-
7 Single Celebs Who Had Children Via Surrogacy
-
#IIFA2016 Fashion Highlights
-
7 Popular Cosmetic Procedures For Men
-
8 Celebrity Suicides That Shocked The World
-
10 Celebrity Photoshop Fails
-
What Are The World's Sexiest Nationalities?
-
Blasphemy In Pop Culture, Arts & Entertainment, And Fashion
-
Much Music Video Awards 2016 Recap
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!