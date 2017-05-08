Anokhi Buzz / Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films
Anokhi Buzz May 08, 2017
Check out our list of must-watch list of May Bollywood films!
Director: Manduip Singh
Release Date: May 5, 2017
Cast: Roshan Prince, Prachi Tehlan, B.N. Sharma, Nirmal Rishi, Shivender Mahal, Yograj Singh and Baninderjit Singh
This romantic film stars Roshan Prince and is based on Punjabi culture and all the ups and downs Punjabis face. The first part of the film was filmed in Punjab, and the second part was filmed in Malaysia. This is Roshan Prince’s third film. All his films have garnered amazing responses from audiences. Roshan is known for his singing as well as his acting, and he sings three songs in Arjan.
Meri Pyaari Bindu
Director: Akshay Roy
Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Parineeti Chopra
Release Date: May 12, 2017
Parineeti Chopra has been missing from the silver screen for a while, but she is coming back in her new film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and she made the announcement in a different way — by releasing a video! She starts the video singing with her awesome voice and then moves on to announcing the name of the film and the director. The film is based on an aspiring singer and her love story. Parineeti’s last film was Kill Dill, and the wait for her next picture will certainly pay off since she sings one of the tracks in the film.
Hindi Medium
Director: Saket Chaudhary
Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar
Release Date: May 12, 2017
Last year was fantastic for Irrfan Khan, what with Madaari, the Hollywood film Inferno, and of course his voiceover for the Hindi version of The Jungle Book. Now he’s all set for the release of his latest film, Hindi Medium, and this will show him in an unusual role. You can catch the actor playing a rich Punjabi businessman, a clothes store owner from Chandni Chowk whose wife is portrayed by Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film was shot in real locations, and Irrfan met with real shopkeepers to analyze their daily routines.
Half Girlfriend
Director: Mohit Suri
Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor
Release Date: May 19, 2017
Half Girlfriend is the upcoming Bollywood film based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. The film is based on a Bihari boy who is trying to win over the girl of his dreams. Madhav meets Chetan and leaves him a few journals that tell the story of a girl he believes is now dead. Madhav met Riya when the two got close due to their love for Basketball. Madhav does wrong, and Riya leaves to marry someone else. Years later, Madhav bumps into Riya again. She’s now divorced, and she tells him she loves him but she has lung cancer and is dying. Riya disappears until three years later, when it is revealed that Riya is actually alive and lives in New York. Madhav goes to find her and, of course, the two reconcile their relationship.
Director: James Erskine
Cast: Sachin Tendulkar
Release Date: May 26, 2017
This biopic is based on none other than the legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar. The film captures some of Tendulkar’s major moments in his cricket career and reveals parts of his life that have never been seen or heard before. Tendulkar was rumoured, at first, not to be keen on the film, but he later agreed.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.sport360.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!
-
Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!
-
Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala
-
5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire
-
5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"
-
Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!
-
Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income
-
Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now
-
5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia
-
Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood
-
March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!
-
Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History
-
Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch
-
The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017
-
Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action
-
10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day
-
Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!
-
February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!
-
February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!