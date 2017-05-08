Check out our list of must-watch list of May Bollywood films!

Arjan

Director: Manduip Singh

Release Date: May 5, 2017

Cast: Roshan Prince, Prachi Tehlan, B.N. Sharma, Nirmal Rishi, Shivender Mahal, Yograj Singh and Baninderjit Singh

This romantic film stars Roshan Prince and is based on Punjabi culture and all the ups and downs Punjabis face. The first part of the film was filmed in Punjab, and the second part was filmed in Malaysia. This is Roshan Prince’s third film. All his films have garnered amazing responses from audiences. Roshan is known for his singing as well as his acting, and he sings three songs in Arjan.

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Director: Akshay Roy

Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Parineeti Chopra

Release Date: May 12, 2017

Parineeti Chopra has been missing from the silver screen for a while, but she is coming back in her new film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and she made the announcement in a different way — by releasing a video! She starts the video singing with her awesome voice and then moves on to announcing the name of the film and the director. The film is based on an aspiring singer and her love story. Parineeti’s last film was Kill Dill, and the wait for her next picture will certainly pay off since she sings one of the tracks in the film.

Hindi Medium

Director: Saket Chaudhary

Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar

Release Date: May 12, 2017

Last year was fantastic for Irrfan Khan, what with Madaari, the Hollywood film Inferno, and of course his voiceover for the Hindi version of The Jungle Book. Now he’s all set for the release of his latest film, Hindi Medium, and this will show him in an unusual role. You can catch the actor playing a rich Punjabi businessman, a clothes store owner from Chandni Chowk whose wife is portrayed by Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film was shot in real locations, and Irrfan met with real shopkeepers to analyze their daily routines.

Half Girlfriend

Director: Mohit Suri

Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

Release Date: May 19, 2017

Half Girlfriend is the upcoming Bollywood film based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. The film is based on a Bihari boy who is trying to win over the girl of his dreams. Madhav meets Chetan and leaves him a few journals that tell the story of a girl he believes is now dead. Madhav met Riya when the two got close due to their love for Basketball. Madhav does wrong, and Riya leaves to marry someone else. Years later, Madhav bumps into Riya again. She’s now divorced, and she tells him she loves him but she has lung cancer and is dying. Riya disappears until three years later, when it is revealed that Riya is actually alive and lives in New York. Madhav goes to find her and, of course, the two reconcile their relationship.

Sachin: A Billion Dreams

Director: James Erskine

Cast: Sachin Tendulkar

Release Date: May 26, 2017

This biopic is based on none other than the legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar. The film captures some of Tendulkar’s major moments in his cricket career and reveals parts of his life that have never been seen or heard before. Tendulkar was rumoured, at first, not to be keen on the film, but he later agreed.

