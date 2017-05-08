Anokhi Buzz / Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films

    Check out our list of must-watch list of May Bollywood films! 

    Arjan

    Director: Manduip Singh

    Release Date: May 5, 2017

    Cast: Roshan Prince, Prachi Tehlan, B.N. Sharma, Nirmal Rishi, Shivender Mahal, Yograj Singh and Baninderjit Singh

    May Bollywood Films: Arjan. Photo Credit: www.apnapollywood.com

     

    This romantic film stars Roshan Prince and is based on Punjabi culture and all the ups and downs Punjabis face. The first part of the film was filmed in Punjab, and the second part was filmed in Malaysia. This is Roshan Prince’s third film. All his films have garnered amazing responses from audiences. Roshan is known for his singing as well as his acting, and he sings three songs in Arjan.

     

    Meri Pyaari Bindu

    Director: Akshay Roy

    Cast: Ayushmann Khurana, Parineeti Chopra

    Release Date: May 12, 2017 

    Parineeti Chopra has been missing from the silver screen for a while, but she is coming back in her new film, Meri Pyaari Bindu, and she made the announcement in a different way — by releasing a video! She starts the video singing with her awesome voice and then moves on to announcing the name of the film and the director. The film is based on an aspiring singer and her love story. Parineeti’s last film was Kill Dill, and the wait for her next picture will certainly pay off since she sings one of the tracks in the film.

     

    May Bollywood Films
    May Bollywood Films: Meri Pyaari Bindu. Photo Credit: www.wikipedia.com

     

    Hindi Medium

    Director: Saket Chaudhary

    Cast: Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar

    Release Date: May 12, 2017

    Last year was fantastic for Irrfan Khan, what with Madaari, the Hollywood film Inferno, and of course his voiceover for the Hindi version of The Jungle Book. Now he’s all set for the release of his latest film, Hindi Medium, and this will show him in an unusual role. You can catch the actor playing a rich Punjabi businessman, a clothes store owner from Chandni Chowk whose wife is portrayed by Pakistani actress Saba Qamar. The film was shot in real locations, and Irrfan met with real shopkeepers to analyze their daily routines.

     

    May Bollywood Films
    May Bollywood Films: Hindi Medium. Photo Credit: www.filmipop.com

     

    Half Girlfriend

    Director: Mohit Suri

    Cast: Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor

    Release Date: May 19, 2017

    Half Girlfriend is the upcoming Bollywood film based on a book by Chetan Bhagat. The film is based on a Bihari boy who is trying to win over the girl of his dreams. Madhav meets Chetan and leaves him a few journals that tell the story of a girl he believes is now dead. Madhav met Riya when the two got close due to their love for Basketball. Madhav does wrong, and Riya leaves to marry someone else. Years later, Madhav bumps into Riya again. She’s now divorced, and she tells him she loves him but she has lung cancer and is dying. Riya disappears until three years later, when it is revealed that Riya is actually alive and lives in New York. Madhav goes to find her and, of course, the two reconcile their relationship.

    May Bollywood Films
    May Bollywood Films: Half Girlfriend. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodlife.com

     

    Sachin: A Billion Dreams

    Director: James Erskine

    Cast: Sachin Tendulkar

    Release Date: May 26, 2017

    This biopic is based on none other than the legendary cricket player Sachin Tendulkar. The film captures some of Tendulkar’s major moments in his cricket career and reveals parts of his life that have never been seen or heard before. Tendulkar was rumoured, at first, not to be keen on the film, but he later agreed.

     

    May Bollywood Films
    May Bollywood Films: Sachin: A Billion Dreams.  Photo Credit: www.mid-day.com

     

    Main Image Photo Credit: www.sport360.com

