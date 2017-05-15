Check out our list of cool Maytech gadgets that you may want to upgrade to!

Blackberry KEYONE

Price: $549 USD

Features: Blackberry has returned with a brand-new smartphone that still includes those iconic keys. It has a 4.5” screen with a resolution of 1,620 x 1,080 pixels. To power the phone, you get a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

Memory capabilities include 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The phone also comes equipped with must-have sensors, like a proximity sensor and an accelerometer. Last but not least, there’s a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

Eve V

Price: $1,399 USD

Features: This tablet was created by designers that crowd-sourced their ideas for on the best features to include in a tablet’s design. This research resulted in the first tablet designed by multiple people — the “Eve Community.”

The unique design encouraged Digital Trends to name the device a noteworthy competitor with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4. The tablet has a 12.3” screen with a resolution of 2,736 × 1,824 pixels. Its memory includes 8 or 16 GB of RAM and an additional 128–512 GB of storage. One noteworthy feature is the touchscreen, which comes equipped with anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection coatings. Plus, you get a fingerprint sensor and a stylus.

Samsung Galaxy Book 12

Price: $1,129.99 USD

Features: This highly anticipated tablet is expected to release this month. The device has a 12” screen with a resolution of 2,160 × 1,440 pixels. The tablet is powered by an Intel Core i5 Dual-core 3,100 MHz processor.

Your camera options are a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera that can record in 1080p HD. Memory features include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, plus a microSD option.

Now you’re all set for May! Enjoy your new gadgets.

Main Image Photo Credit: Wired