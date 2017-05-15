Anokhi Buzz / May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

Anokhi Buzz May 15, 2017

    Maresah Dharmoo

    by  

    Check out our list of cool Maytech gadgets that you may want to upgrade to! 

    Blackberry KEYONE

    May tech gadgets
    Our May tech gadgets. Photo credit: www.cnet.com

    Price: $549 USD

    Features: Blackberry has returned with a brand-new smartphone that still includes those iconic keys. It has a 4.5” screen with a resolution of 1,620 x 1,080 pixels. To power the phone, you get a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

    Memory capabilities include 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The phone also comes equipped with must-have sensors, like a proximity sensor and an accelerometer. Last but not least, there’s a 12 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

     

    Eve V

    May tech gadgets
    Our May tech gadgets. Photo credit: Indiegogo

    Price: $1,399 USD

    Features: This tablet was created by designers that crowd-sourced their ideas for on the best features to include in a tablet’s design. This research resulted in the first tablet designed by multiple people — the “Eve Community.”

    The unique design encouraged Digital Trends to name the device a noteworthy competitor with Microsoft’s Surface Pro 4. The tablet has a 12.3” screen with a resolution of 2,736 × 1,824 pixels. Its memory includes 8 or 16 GB of RAM and an additional 128–512 GB of storage. One noteworthy feature is the touchscreen, which comes equipped with anti-fingerprint and anti-reflection coatings. Plus, you get a fingerprint sensor and a stylus.

     

    Samsung Galaxy Book 12

    Our May tech gadgets. Photo Credit: Notebookcheck

    Price: $1,129.99 USD

    Features: This highly anticipated tablet is expected to release this month. The device has a 12” screen with a resolution of 2,160 × 1,440 pixels. The tablet is powered by an Intel Core i5 Dual-core 3,100 MHz processor.

    Your camera options are a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera that can record in 1080p HD. Memory features include 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, plus a microSD option.

     

    Now you’re all set for May! Enjoy your new gadgets.

    Main Image Photo Credit: Wired 

     

    TAGS

    , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

      Maresah Dharmoo

      Maresah Dharmoo

        Author

        Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

        COMMENTS

        Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

        Our Must-Watch List Of May Bollywood Films

        Top Five Must-See Docs And Bio Films This Spring!

        Top 10 Looks At The Star-Studded 2017 Met Gala

        5 Reasons To Read Love In The Empire

        5 Reasons To See Anusree Roy In "Little Pretty and the Exceptional"

        Get Reel Digital: April Hollywood Movies You Must See!

        Cool April Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

        Buzz: 5 Key Strategies For Generating Retirement Income

        Mohsin Hamid And 9 Other South Asian Authors You Need To Know Now

        5 Iconic Fragrances That Exude The Scents of South Asia

        Karan Johar and Other Single Celebs Embracing Parenthood

        March 2017's Latest Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

        Air India All-Female Crew & 6 Others Who Made Women's History

        Our List Of Cool March Bollywood Films To Watch

        The Best of Milan Fashion Week: Ready-To-Wear Spring/Summer 2017

        YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

        Anokhi Buzz

        Newsletter Sign Up

        Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

          Technology
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Current News
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          FEATURED

          Business & Technology
          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

          Business & Technology

          Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

          Fashion & Beauty

          Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

          Culture & Lifestyle

          Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

          Business & Technology

          Protecting Your Privacy Online

          Fashion & Beauty

          Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

          Trending

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Fashion & Beauty

          Check Out Our Favourite Spring 2017 Nail Trends!

          Fashion & Beauty
          Mother's Day

          Give Your Mom The Royal Treatment At The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"

          Our Society

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Our Society
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Popular

          Anokhi Buzz
          May tech gadgets

          May Tech Gadgets That You Need Now!

          Anokhi Buzz

          Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2017: 14 Gift Ideas And Tips For That Special Mom!

          Anokhi Buzz

          The Story Behind Vasanti Cosmetics' Beautiful Vision

          Beauty & Grooming

          The Carbon Facial At Infuse Medspa

          Fashion & Style

          Gotta Have Accessories For Spring/Summer

          Our Society
          STOP Diabetes

          STOP Diabetes Foundation Focuses On Crucial South Asian Awareness of "The Silent Killer"