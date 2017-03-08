International Women’s Day 2017 is upon us, and Air India recently made history by sending an all-female crew around the world.

From ground operations to controlling the cockpit; everything was managed by the all-female crew.

According to BBC, even the air traffic controllers and engineers who certified the airplanes were women.

The around-the-world trip took the crew to San Francisco from New Delhi journeying over the Pacific Ocean, and flying over the Atlantic.

The airline has submitted an entry to the Guinness Book of World Records and await a decision.

Air India will celebrate International Women’s Day every year by deploying an all-female crew.

“Air India will fly 20 domestic flights with all-women crew on March 8 to observe the International Women’s Day,” an airline official told IANS.

In honour of International Women’s Day, we came up with 6 other inspirational women who set world records:

1.Malala Yousafzai

At the age of 15, Yousafzai went against the Taliban in Pakistan and demanded that girls be allowed to receive an education. She was shot in the head by a Taliban gunman in 2012, but survived and went on to be the youngest ever Nobel Peace Prize winner.

2. Liu Yang

Yang is China’s first female astronaut, known as a “taikonaut.” She was selected out of 21 other female pilots who had similar service records. To be come a “taikonaut,” Yang had to be a married mother (due to fertility concerns), and be free of scars, bad breath or tooth decay.

3. Jasleen Josan

Josan has been selected by NASA to undertake a Mars mission, making her the first Indian female astronaut to do so. The Orion Mission is going to be the first mission to Mars, which is on track to take place in 2030.

4. Juliana Buhring

Buhring is not only an ultra-endurance cyclist, but a bestselling author and children’s rights activist as well. She holds the first Guinness World Record for Fastest Woman to Circumnavigate the World by Bicycle. Buhring was the only woman to race an inaugural transcontinental race from London to Istanbul.

5. J.K. Rowling

Rowling has had the highest annual earnings for a children’s author. She also holds the record for the fastest selling book in history. Apart from spellbinding children, Rowling continues to earn royalties from book sales and has a reported net worth of $1 billion dollars.

6. Johanna Quaas

A retired PE teacher from Germany, Quaas is the oldest gymnast in the world who regularly competes in amateur gymnastics competitions. Last year, at the age of 90, Quaas carried out a tandem skydiving jump in honour of the Queen’s birthday.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.dailynews.lk