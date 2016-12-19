Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
Anokhi Buzz Culture & Lifestyle Home Space List It! Travel & Recreation Dec 19, 2016
We help you pick the perfect gift for travel and adventure lovers. For folks who love to have a good time seeing the world, here are some gift ideas for beginners and seasoned travellers alike.
Guide Price: $10–$100 CDN
Scrapbooks are pretty inexpensive, and they’re available at arts and crafts shops. You could just get this if you’re on a budget. If you have no set budget, then choose a nice little camera such as the above Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 as part of the gift. Your friend or loved one can take some awesome snapshots on their travels to stick in a scrapbook and share with you when they get back.
Luggage Tag and Passport Cover
Guide Price: $10 CDN
A colourful, personalized passport holder and luggage tag can be a huge asset. This colourful passport holder will ensure your loved one never mixes their passport up with family members’, and a luggage tag that stands out will help them identify their bags at the carousel. The set pictured above comes from a company called ETGtek on Amazon, but you can also buy similar products in luggage and stationary shops.
Guide Price: $10 CDN
For any traveller, a wash bag is essential. You could just put toiletries in a plastic bag, but a wash bag keeps everything tidy. And if something does happen to spill, wash bags are waterproof and save clothes from getting wet and sticky. These M Square wash bags with hooks are a great idea. You can hang them on the back of a hotel bathroom door. They’re available at aliexpress.com.
1,000 Places To See Before You Die
Guide Price: $20 CDN
There are 365 days in a year, and it shouldn’t take long to complete the book 1,000 Places to See before You Die, should it? Well, you can leave that to the recipient, but this interesting guide tells you about all the magnificent places in the world. Buy it from any major bookstore or Amazon.
Guide Price: $30 CDN
These scratch maps by Luckies have become very popular. They’re a great alternative to journals. Travellers can track all the countries they visit and pin the map up for guests to marvel at. It’s a great conversation starter when people come over, and the maps come in various colours and sizes.
Guide Price: $50+ CDN
Suitcases come in all shapes and sizes. If you’re not looking to splurge on a present, you could buy a small cabin-sized suitcase for someone who takes a lot of long weekend trips or a larger option for those who travel abroad a lot. If budget isn’t an issue, you could buy a complete set. These Travelway sets start at $50 CDN at Walmart.
Guide Price: $300+ CDN
If you’re shopping for a loved one, why not book a weekend escape to a nearby town? There are plenty of small towns and big cities that we don’t always get a chance to visit — even if they’re close by. A weekend trip can be a great surprise.
Guide Price: $2,000+ CDN
If you’re looking to really spoil someone this Christmas, take it one step further and book an international trip. Emirates is a fantastic airline with great offers all year round. Dubai is the main hub, but the airline also offers flight plans all over the world — from Toronto to Singapore, Seychelles, Johannesburg, Chennai and Sydney, to name a few. Business class and First Class are simply luxury in the sky with incredible amenities. Complete with an an actual inflight lounge where you can hang out with your fellow passengers. Super luxurious bedding and spa-like bathroom facilities as well as a stellar wine selection. And with them being the top purchaser of Dom Perignon in the world, why not pop that cork in the sky! For more information and pricing please visit www.emirates.com.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.fengshuiweb.co.uk
Originally published: December 7, 2016
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
-
Viral Nike Ad Features Deepika Padukone And 10 Female Athletes
-
Fake Pics Of Rani Mukherji's Baby Break The Internet
-
July's Latest Tech Releases!
-
Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Releases
-
10 Newest Celebrity Parents And Their Bundles Of Joy
-
10 Types Of Relatives You'll Be Meeting This Eid
-
11 Vegan-Friendly Grooming Products For Men
-
15 Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
-
7 Single Celebs Who Had Children Via Surrogacy
-
#IIFA2016 Fashion Highlights
-
7 Popular Cosmetic Procedures For Men
-
8 Celebrity Suicides That Shocked The World
-
10 Celebrity Photoshop Fails
-
What Are The World's Sexiest Nationalities?
-
Blasphemy In Pop Culture, Arts & Entertainment, And Fashion
-
Much Music Video Awards 2016 Recap
-
5 Complex And Modern Bollywood Fathers
-
10 South Asian Rappers Who Are Recognized Globally
-
11 Iconic Pop Culture Magazine Covers Of All Time
-
10 Celebs Who Have Struggled With Mental Illness
-
Top 10 Hollywood & Bollywood Celebrity Dads
-
12 Actors Who Would Make A Better Rumi Than Leonardo DiCaprio
-
12 Celebs You Need To Follow On Snapchat
-
Battle Of The Tablets: BQ Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition VS Huawei Matebook
-
10 Funny Things That Happen During Ramadan
-
5 Things To Know About The 'Udta Punjab' Censorship Controversy
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!