Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
Dec 13, 2016
It’s a mad dash around the globe as we search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones. But fear not! We have some cool picks for your friends and family. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide for Him, Her and The Kids.
For Him and Her
The Luxe Life
G by GUESS, Empire X GBG, is one of hottest collaborations to hit stores this holiday season. The limited-edition collection is inspired by the hit television show Empire. It’s a mix of urban street flavour and a luxe aesthetic.
Baby, It’s Cold Outside
Wrap your body in one of these toasty puffer coats from Rudsak’s Fall/Winter 2016 Collection.
The Ugly Sweater
Whoopi Goldberg’s limited-edition capsule collection of ugly sweaters has arrived just in time for the holiday season! Goldberg’s sweaters are personalized with her whimsical humour wrought in alpaca, wool and cashmere.
The Finer Things
Nothing says “I love you” more than fine luxury accessories. For him? An Omega De Ville Prestige collection timepiece crafted to perfection with luxe finishes and timeless design.
For Her? A beautifully sculpted neckpiece and bracelet with micro-pavé diamonds from David Yurman’s Solari collection.
For the Kids
The Little Prince and Princess
Little princes and princesses need some glam, too — especially over the holidays! After all, kiddos need to be the centre of attention. This black georgette salwar kameez and black jacquard kurta pyjama from Nihal Fashions’ exclusive collection should have the little ones camera-ready.
Winter Is Coming
Keep them nestled and snug in a Lacoste Kids reversible coat and Kombi mitts.
It’s All About The Kitsch
Keep it fun and festive with H&M’s kids’ reindeer sweater!
Street Stylin’
Because every kid needs a pair of slick kicks!
Main Image Photo Credit: H&M and The Hudson’s Bay Company.
Tessa Johnson
Author
ANOKHI Magazine's fashion editor, Tessa Johnson is a Fashion Business Management graduate from George Brown College who started as an intern at ANOKHI Media in the fashion department, then started to test her writing skills writing travel pieces for Online Exclusives: Hotspot! Five years la...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
Hatecopy in the house | Music to Inspire | Shahrukh Khan Bows to Political Pressure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage
-
DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!
-
Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra
-
Star Wars returns with Rogue One | Yuvraj Singh Ties the Knot | Wes Anderson's H&M Commercial
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Pakistan's First Transgender Model Makes Her Fashionable Mark
-
Review Of Cover FX Contour Kits With Tips!
-
OCTV: TIFF 2016: In Conversation About 'An Insignificant Man'
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Priyanka Chopra Launches Her Latest Feature Production, Sarvann, In Toronto
-
Mumbai Hosted The Global Citizen Festival With Coldplay And It Was Epic
-
Toronto Reel Asian Film Festival | Komagata Maru film | Beauty & The Beast
-
Bollywood Actress Mallika Sherawat Attacked With Tear Gas & Robbed In Paris
-
Salman Khan To Produce Feature Film Based On Komagata Maru Incident
-
Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug
-
Donald Trump Wins 2016 United States Presidential Election
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Mariah Carey Rings In Christmas At Hudson Bay And Saks 5th Avenue
-
ANOKHI MEDIA Launches Exciting "New Look" Website With An Array Of Branded Content!
-
Leonardo Dicaprio's Before The Flood | Reel Asian Film Festival turns 20 | Bollywood Box Office Blunders
-
Trump woos Indian voters with Diwali Celebrations and New Campaign Ad
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
OCTV: TIFF 2016: Why Richie Mehta Made 'India In A Day'
-
M.A.C Celebrates Diwali With Limited Edition Palette
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Deepika Padukone In xXx | Ae Dil Hai Mushkil & Shivaay Set To Release | Nicki Minaj Speaks Out On Double Standards
-
Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest
-
Lahore Literary Festival Slated For Debut At The British Museum
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
DIY: How To Make A Table Top Paper Craft Diwali Lantern
-
How A Young Bengaluru Footballer Is Making History
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
DIY: Tips On Getting Your Skin Colour Corrected
-
OCTV: Bollywood’s Kajol & Ajay Devgn On Shivaay
-
Madonna Narrates Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy's Short Film About Qandeel Baloch Honour Killing
-
DIY How To Make Cool Diyas For Diwali
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Hairstyle By Joico
-
Get The #ANOKHI13 Makeup Look With Shiseido
-
The Latest On India's IRS Call Center Tax Scandal: Over $1 Million US Stolen!
-
Kim Kardashian Robbed | India-Pakistan Ban Heads To Bollywood | #TIFF16 Director's Spotlight
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
Tips For Catering Large Groups & Parties
-
3 DIY Fall Scents For Your Home
-
OCTV: Lisa Ray Launches Fragrance With A Cause
-
Pakistan Responds To IMPPA With A Ban On Bollywood Films Nationwide
-
Bollywood Actress Tannishtha Chatterjee Slams Indian Show For Poking Fun At Her Skin Tone
-
DIY: Masala Chai Recipes With A Twist
-
Bollywood Films To Check Out This October
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!