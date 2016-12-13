Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

Dec 13, 2016

Tessa Johnson

It’s a mad dash around the globe as we search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones. But fear not! We have some cool picks for your friends and family. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide for Him, Her and The Kids.

 

For Him and Her

The Luxe Life

G by GUESS, Empire X GBG, is one of hottest collaborations to hit stores this holiday season. The limited-edition collection is inspired by the hit television show Empire. It’s a mix of urban street flavour and a luxe aesthetic.

G by GUESS, EMPIRE X GBG, Juliann Asymmetrical Dress $99.99CAD and Clayhill Poplin Shirt, $69.99CAD Photo Credit: G by GUESS
G by GUESS, Empire X GBG, Juliann Asymmetrical Dress, $99.99 CDN, and Clayhill Poplin Shirt, $69.99 CDN. Photo Credit: G by GUESS.

 

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Wrap your body in one of these toasty puffer coats from Rudsak’s Fall/Winter 2016 Collection.

 

RUDSAK, Fall/Winter Collection, Crawley, $1299.99CAD and Tak, $1295.00CAD Photo Credit: RUDSAK
Rudsak, Fall/Winter Collection, Crawley, $1,299.99 CDN, and Tak, $1,295 CDN. Photo Credit: Rudsak.

 

The Ugly Sweater

Whoopi Goldberg’s limited-edition capsule collection of ugly sweaters has arrived just in time for the holiday season! Goldberg’s sweaters are personalized with her whimsical humour wrought in alpaca, wool and cashmere.

The Hudson’s Bay Company, Whoopi Goldberg Limited Edition Collection, $179.00CDN Photo Credit: The Hudson’s Bay Company
The Hudson’s Bay Company, Whoopi Goldberg Limited Edition Collection, $179 CDN. Photo Credit: The Hudson’s Bay Company.

 

The Finer Things

Nothing says “I love you” more than fine luxury accessories. For him? An Omega De Ville Prestige collection timepiece crafted to perfection with luxe finishes and timeless design.

OMEGA, De Ville Prestige Co-Axial 36.8mm Watch, $27,000CAD Photo Credit: OMEGA Watches

 

For Her? A beautifully sculpted neckpiece and bracelet with micro-pavé diamonds from David Yurman’s Solari collection.

David Yurman, Solari Cluster Ring with Diamonds in 18k Gold, $4,000.00CAD and Solari Pendant Necklace with Diamonds in 18k Gold 23mm, $8,125.00CAD Photo Credit: David Yurman
David Yurman, Solari Cluster Ring with Diamonds in 18k Gold, $4,000.00 CDN, and Solari Pendant Necklace with Diamonds in 18k Gold, 23mm, $8,125 CDN. Photo Credit: David Yurman

 

For the Kids

The Little Prince and Princess

Little princes and princesses need some glam, too — especially over the holidays! After all, kiddos need to be the centre of attention. This black georgette salwar kameez and black jacquard kurta pyjama from Nihal Fashions’ exclusive collection should have the little ones camera-ready.

Nilhal Fashions, Exclusive Collection, Black Georgette Girls Salwar Kameez and Black Jacquard Kids Kurta Pajama, $55.00-$85.00CAD Photo Credit: Nihal Fashions
Nihal Fashions, Exclusive Collection, Black Georgette Girls Salwar Kameez and Black Jacquard Kids Kurta Pajama, $55–$85 CDN. Photo Credit: Nihal Fashions

 

Winter Is Coming

Keep them nestled and snug in a Lacoste Kids reversible coat and Kombi mitts.

Lacoste Kids Reversible Jacket, $105.00USD and Kombi The Fawn Paire Gloves, $18.00CAD Photo Credit: Lacoste and Kombi
Lacoste Kids Reversible Jacket, $105  US, and Kombi The Fawn Paire Gloves, $18 CDN. Photo Credit: Lacoste and Kombi

 

It’s All About The Kitsch

Keep it fun and festive with H&M’s kids’ reindeer sweater!

H&M Kitsch Sweater, $17.00CAD Photo Credit: H&M
H&M Kitsch Sweater, $17.00 CDN. Photo Credit: H&M. 

Street Stylin’

Because every kid needs a pair of slick kicks!

Vans, Kids Sk8-Hi (Silver), $65.00CAD and Kids, Toystory (Buzz) Slipons, $45.00CAD Photo Credit: Vans
Vans, Kids’ Sk8-Hi (Silver) Slipons, $65 CDN,  and Kids’ Toystory (Buzz) Slipons, $45 CDN. Photo Credit: Vans.

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: H&M and The Hudson’s Bay Company.

