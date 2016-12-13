Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

It’s a mad dash around the globe as we search for the perfect gifts for our loved ones. But fear not! We have some cool picks for your friends and family. Check out our Holiday Gift Guide for Him, Her and The Kids.

For Him and Her

The Luxe Life

G by GUESS, Empire X GBG, is one of hottest collaborations to hit stores this holiday season. The limited-edition collection is inspired by the hit television show Empire. It’s a mix of urban street flavour and a luxe aesthetic.

Baby, It’s Cold Outside

Wrap your body in one of these toasty puffer coats from Rudsak’s Fall/Winter 2016 Collection.

The Ugly Sweater

Whoopi Goldberg’s limited-edition capsule collection of ugly sweaters has arrived just in time for the holiday season! Goldberg’s sweaters are personalized with her whimsical humour wrought in alpaca, wool and cashmere.

The Finer Things

Nothing says “I love you” more than fine luxury accessories. For him? An Omega De Ville Prestige collection timepiece crafted to perfection with luxe finishes and timeless design.

For Her? A beautifully sculpted neckpiece and bracelet with micro-pavé diamonds from David Yurman’s Solari collection.

For the Kids

The Little Prince and Princess

Little princes and princesses need some glam, too — especially over the holidays! After all, kiddos need to be the centre of attention. This black georgette salwar kameez and black jacquard kurta pyjama from Nihal Fashions’ exclusive collection should have the little ones camera-ready.

Winter Is Coming

Keep them nestled and snug in a Lacoste Kids reversible coat and Kombi mitts.

It’s All About The Kitsch

Keep it fun and festive with H&M’s kids’ reindeer sweater!

Street Stylin’

Because every kid needs a pair of slick kicks!

Main Image Photo Credit: H&M and The Hudson’s Bay Company.