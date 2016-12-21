Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

These tech gadgets are sure to impress gift receivers this holiday season!

Macbook Pro 2016

Price: $1,499–$1,799 US

Features: This laptop weighs 3.02 pounds and features a touch bar at the top of its keyboard. It comes equipped with a 13.3” screen with a 2560 x 1600 pixel resolution. The processor options are either the 2.0GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor or the 2.9GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. The new Pro’s memory includes 8GB of RAM and storage options of 256 GB–512 GB. Plus, the laptop includes two or four Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports. Keyboard upgrades include the Force Touch Track pad, which triggers different responses based on the pressure of your touch. The laptop can provide an impressive ten hours of use from battery power.

OnePlus 3T

Price: $500 US

Features: This phone offers a 5.5-inch screen and a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The processor is a quad-core Kryo One with Adreno 530 GPU. You can choose 64 GB or 128 GB of storage and 6GB RAM. Plus, you get both a 16 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera. The phone also includes a 3400 mAh battery.

PS4 Pro

Price: $399 US

Features: This gaming console boasts 4K gaming capabilities and makes a great companion for anyone who owns a 4K television. It can play all of the old PS4 games — but with amplified image capabilities — and it includes a 1 TB hard drive.

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Price: $699.99 US

Features: This phone offers a 6.4” display with a resolution of 1080 x 2040 pixels. You get 128 GB–256 GB of storage, plus an additional 4–6 GB of RAM. A 16 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera offer features like face detection and geo-tagging. Lastly, this phone can charge 83% of its 4400 mAh battery in just 30 minutes!

Main Image Photo Credit: www.digitalspy.com

Original Post Date: November 17, 2016