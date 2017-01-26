5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
Anokhi Buzz Jan 26, 2017
Musicals are back in a big way, and Oscar-nominated La La Land might just make cinematic history.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s Golden Globes–sweeping musical hits all the right notes — and has garnered both stars Oscar nominations. Steadily piling up awards and acclaim ever since taking home the People’s Choice Award at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival, the film (Oscar-nominated 14 times!) could be well on its way to making history again. Here are five reasons you should absolutely believe the hype and grab yourself a ticket.
1. A Genre Reborn
Once a staple of the film industry, musicals have been few and far between for the past few decades. The musicals that have come out have tended to be throwback affairs, steeped in nostalgia. And while Oscar-nominated La La Land is very much an homage to the great French and American musicals of days gone by, it’s also hip, fresh and vital — an evolution of the art form. It may not ignite a whole new song-and-dance era, but it does set a template for the modern movie musical.
2. The Power of the Showstopper
Naturally, a musical’s success rests mostly on its music, and La La Land has at least three sequences that’ll be stuck in your head for, well, ever. The first of them explodes off the screen in the film’s opening seconds as motorists on a jam-packed highway at rush hour soar into a whimsical, invigorating ode to chasing the Hollywood dream before seamlessly transitioning back down to grit and gridlock. On one level, it’s a perfect example of how director Damien Chazelle artfully blends whimsy and reality; on another, it’s a reminder of the unique power of a perfectly executed song-and-dance number to take your breath away.
3. The Substance Beneath the Songs
Toe-tappers are one thing, but La La Land wouldn’t be topping critics’ best-of-2016 lists if the songs weren’t woven into a genuinely affecting narrative. Musicals tend to be dismissed as fluffy, superficial affairs, but one of the more remarkable things about this one is the nuance and groundedness of the love story at its core. Cranky jazz pianist Sebastian and wide-eyed actress Mia relatably, movingly grapple with dreams and disappointments that both bring them together and pull them apart.
4. Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling
Separately, Stone and Gosling are two of Hollywood’s most charismatic stars. But as they’ve proven twice already in Crazy, Stupid, Love and, to a lesser extent, Gangster Squad, when they join forces, the result is pure electricity. La La Land is by far their finest showcase yet, and they’re predictably irresistible. We’re talking Bogie and Bacall–level sparks here. Their matching Golden Globe wins were well-deserved, though they’ll be in a little tougher at the Oscars, where they’ll also be competing against a stacked field of dramatic actors and actresses, instead of towering over the comedy category, as they did at the Globes.
5. Daring to be Different
La La Land is the story of two dreamers fighting to keep their hopes alive in a world intent on crushing them. It’s also the real-life story of a director in Damien Chazelle (also Oscar-nominated) who spent years trying to make a musical in a film industry that’s not so big on risks. Thankfully, after the success of 2015’s Whiplash, he had the cred to make his passion project a reality. The result is utterly unlike anything else at the multiplex right now. And in an era of superhero franchises and paint-by-numbers prestige dramas, we need more of that magic.
Main Image Photo Credit: Lionsgate Publicity
Matthew Currie
Author
Having gotten his start with Anokhi Media as an intern in 2009, Matthew Currie was honoured to accept a position as the magazine’s Arts & Entertainment editor earlier this year. A graduate of the Professional Writing program at York University, he’s spent the past four years working as a fre...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
-
Viral Nike Ad Features Deepika Padukone And 10 Female Athletes
-
Fake Pics Of Rani Mukherji's Baby Break The Internet
-
July's Latest Tech Releases!
-
Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Releases
-
10 Newest Celebrity Parents And Their Bundles Of Joy
-
10 Types Of Relatives You'll Be Meeting This Eid
-
11 Vegan-Friendly Grooming Products For Men
-
15 Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
-
7 Single Celebs Who Had Children Via Surrogacy
-
#IIFA2016 Fashion Highlights
-
7 Popular Cosmetic Procedures For Men
-
8 Celebrity Suicides That Shocked The World
-
10 Celebrity Photoshop Fails
-
What Are The World's Sexiest Nationalities?
-
Blasphemy In Pop Culture, Arts & Entertainment, And Fashion
-
Much Music Video Awards 2016 Recap
-
5 Complex And Modern Bollywood Fathers
-
10 South Asian Rappers Who Are Recognized Globally
-
11 Iconic Pop Culture Magazine Covers Of All Time
-
10 Celebs Who Have Struggled With Mental Illness
-
Top 10 Hollywood & Bollywood Celebrity Dads
-
12 Actors Who Would Make A Better Rumi Than Leonardo DiCaprio
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!