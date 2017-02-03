Anokhi Buzz / February’s Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

Anokhi Buzz Feb 03, 2017

Maresah Dharmoo

by  

Upgrade your gadget with our list of super-cool tech stuff, including Android phones, tablets and watches!

 

LG G6 

Feb tech gadget you need now technology
Photo Credit: www.smartphone2017.com

Price: $750 USD

Features: This 72.43 millimetre-thick smartphone includes a 5.7” screen with a resolution of 2880 x 1440 pixels. Other interesting additions in this version of the gadget include a screen that’s easier to see in sunlight. The phone is also expected to be water-resistant! The processor is expected to be a Snapdragon 821. Plus, the battery uses 30% less power than the previous model. Finally, this smartphone is anticipated to include an iris scanner.

 

Lenovo 12.2” Yoga Book

Feb tech gadget you need now technology
Photo Credit: www.androidauthority.com

Price: $299 USD

Features: This 12.2” tablet has a 1280 x 800 resolution display. It includes 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage. The processor is a 2.4GHz Intel Atom x5-Z8550. The tablet’s battery is 10500mAh, which ensures that the tablet can run for up to 15 hours.

 

Android Wear 2.0

Feb tech gadget you need now technology
Photo Credit: www.wareable.com

Price: Varies depending on the smartwatch

Features: This operating system is designed to make smartwatches act independently of synced smartphones. The apps on the platform directly connect to the Internet and let you receive push messages. Each user can design their own smartwatch screen to feature whatever information they prefer.

 

Moto G5

Feb tech gadget you need now technology
Photo Credit: http://gadgets.ndtv.com/

Price: $250 (TBC)

Features: This smartphone is highly anticipated, and the tech industry has been abuzz with leaks and speculation about its exact features. This gadget is expected to include a 5.5” screen with a resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The processor is expected to be a Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625. The anticipated 12 MP front camera and 5 MP rear camera should provide quality images with features like touch focus. Memory capabilities should include 16–32 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. And finally, the smartphone is expected to include a fingerprint sensor and a 3100 mAh battery!

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.androidauthority.com

Maresah Dharmoo

Maresah Dharmoo

    Author

    Maresah Dharmoo is a University of Toronto student majoring in Political Science and English with an ever-present passion for journalism. Particular topics of interest include health and wellness, politics, technology and pop-culture but she also loves karate, reading, running and sight-seeing....

    Our Society
