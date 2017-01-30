Anokhi Buzz / Bollywood / Reviews / February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

Anokhi Buzz Bollywood Reviews Jan 30, 2017

Vallisa Chauhan

by  

Check out our list of February Bollywood films that you need to put on your must-watch list! 

Tomake Chai

Release Date:  February 1st, 2017

Cast: Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee

Director: Rajiv Kumar Biswas

February Bollywood Film
Tomato Chai. Photo Credit: www.bollywoodmozo.com

This Bengali movie is based on the lives of a young couple, Joy and Diya, who are unconditionally in love and who overcome every barrier to be together. The title song is sung by none other than Bollywood superstar Arijit Singh.

 

Runningshaadi.com

Release Date:  February 3rd, 2017

Cast: Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Amit Roy

February Bollywood Film
Runningshaadi.com. Photo Credit: www.moviescut.com

We have all heard of Shaadi.com, but what is Runningshaadi.com? It’s the latest release based on Ram and his teenage whiz kid, Sardar, who become friends with an internet genius and start a website together that helps young couples in Amritsar elope and get married. The website is a hit with lovestruck couples facing pressures from parents; however, even though the duo is successful in helping a number of couples marry, nothing comes without drama, and this is where the comedy steps in.

 

Jolly LLB 2

Release Date: February 10th, 2017

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor

Director: Subhash Kapoor

February Bollywood Film
Jolly LLB 2 Psort – Photo Credit: www.upcomingmovieslistt.blogspot.com

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB. Set in Lucknow, the film is based on the life of a struggling lawyer, Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar), who is focused on making a name for himself in the legal world. Jolly survives by fighting small battles to make a quick buck, but he’s looking for an opportunity that could change his luck. This February Bollywood film also stars cinematic beauty Huma Qureshi.

Mahi NRI

Release Date:  February 10th, 2017

Cast: Hardy Sandhu, Poppy Jabbal, Rameet Kaur and Gurpreet Ghuggi

Director: Guarav Bavdankar

February Bollywood Film
Mani NRI. Photo Credit: www.songspkking.com

Mahi NRI takes place in the populous city of Birmingham, the United Kingdom, and follows the story of an Indian student with little knowledge of British culture. The film shows the twists and turns he faces trying to please his girlfriend’s mother. The February Bollywood release is a drama, but it also offers some steady laughs.

 

The Ghazi Attack

Release Date: February 17th, 2017

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Sankalp Reddy

February Bollywood Film
The Ghazi Attack. Photo Credit: www.comingtrailer.com

This Telugu film was inspired by the true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The story follows an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine team that remains under water for 18 days. The film explores the mysterious circumstances under which the PNS Ghazi sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam in 1971. It’s an underwater tale of the courage and patriotism of the men aboard the Indian Submarine S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine the PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters.

 

Rangoon

Release Date: February 24th, 2017

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

February Bollywood Film
Rangoon. Photo Credit: Bollywood Hungama

According to director Vishal Bhardwaj, “Rangoon is a classic tale that will have the musical charm of Moulin Rouge, the romance of Casablanca and the intensity and drama of Saving Private Ryan.” Similar to the iconic war drama Saving Private Ryan, this film also takes place against the backdrop of World War II. With Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Raut headlining, it promises to be a very interesting take on a common Hollywood storyline.

 

 

Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Vallisa Chauhan

Vallisa Chauhan

    Author

    Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...

    COMMENTS

    5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land

    The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World

    Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!

    Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again

    Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina

    Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"

    Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival

    Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016

    7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Buzz

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    hqdefault

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    Current News
    La La Land Oscar nominations

    5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Anokhi Buzz
    La La Land Oscar nominations

    5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land

    Hollywood
    Dev Patel Oscar Nomination

    Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion

    Awesome Recipes
    cold and cough remedy

    DIY: Battle Your Cold With This Indian Hot Drink Recipe

    Bollywood
    hqdefault

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    Bollywood

    OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 2

    Beauty & Grooming

    ASTV: BEAUTY - Vasanti Cosmetics Red Carpet Glam

    Popular

    Bollywood
    hqdefault

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    List It!
    Washington, United States, Women's March Jan 21st 2017

    The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World

    List It!
    La La Land Oscar nominations

    5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land

    List It!

    OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 1

    List It!

    OCTV: Seema Gill Reveals Her Breast Cancer Journey- PT 2

    Hollywood
    Dev Patel Oscar Nomination

    Dev Patel Makes History With Oscar Nomination For Lion