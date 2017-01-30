Check out our list of February Bollywood films that you need to put on your must-watch list!

Tomake Chai

Release Date: February 1st, 2017

Cast: Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee

Director: Rajiv Kumar Biswas

This Bengali movie is based on the lives of a young couple, Joy and Diya, who are unconditionally in love and who overcome every barrier to be together. The title song is sung by none other than Bollywood superstar Arijit Singh.

Runningshaadi.com

Release Date: February 3rd, 2017

Cast: Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu

Director: Amit Roy

We have all heard of Shaadi.com, but what is Runningshaadi.com? It’s the latest release based on Ram and his teenage whiz kid, Sardar, who become friends with an internet genius and start a website together that helps young couples in Amritsar elope and get married. The website is a hit with lovestruck couples facing pressures from parents; however, even though the duo is successful in helping a number of couples marry, nothing comes without drama, and this is where the comedy steps in.

Jolly LLB 2

Release Date: February 10th, 2017

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor

Director: Subhash Kapoor

Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB. Set in Lucknow, the film is based on the life of a struggling lawyer, Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar), who is focused on making a name for himself in the legal world. Jolly survives by fighting small battles to make a quick buck, but he’s looking for an opportunity that could change his luck. This February Bollywood film also stars cinematic beauty Huma Qureshi.

Mahi NRI

Release Date: February 10th, 2017

Cast: Hardy Sandhu, Poppy Jabbal, Rameet Kaur and Gurpreet Ghuggi

Director: Guarav Bavdankar

Mahi NRI takes place in the populous city of Birmingham, the United Kingdom, and follows the story of an Indian student with little knowledge of British culture. The film shows the twists and turns he faces trying to please his girlfriend’s mother. The February Bollywood release is a drama, but it also offers some steady laughs.

The Ghazi Attack

Release Date: February 17th, 2017

Cast: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon

Director: Sankalp Reddy

This Telugu film was inspired by the true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The story follows an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine team that remains under water for 18 days. The film explores the mysterious circumstances under which the PNS Ghazi sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam in 1971. It’s an underwater tale of the courage and patriotism of the men aboard the Indian Submarine S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine the PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters.

Rangoon

Release Date: February 24th, 2017

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut

Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

According to director Vishal Bhardwaj, “Rangoon is a classic tale that will have the musical charm of Moulin Rouge, the romance of Casablanca and the intensity and drama of Saving Private Ryan.” Similar to the iconic war drama Saving Private Ryan, this film also takes place against the backdrop of World War II. With Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Raut headlining, it promises to be a very interesting take on a common Hollywood storyline.

Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com