February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!
Anokhi Buzz Bollywood Reviews Jan 30, 2017
Check out our list of February Bollywood films that you need to put on your must-watch list!
Release Date: February 1st, 2017
Cast: Bonny Sengupta and Koushani Mukherjee
Director: Rajiv Kumar Biswas
This Bengali movie is based on the lives of a young couple, Joy and Diya, who are unconditionally in love and who overcome every barrier to be together. The title song is sung by none other than Bollywood superstar Arijit Singh.
Release Date: February 3rd, 2017
Cast: Amit Sadh, Taapsee Pannu
Director: Amit Roy
We have all heard of Shaadi.com, but what is Runningshaadi.com? It’s the latest release based on Ram and his teenage whiz kid, Sardar, who become friends with an internet genius and start a website together that helps young couples in Amritsar elope and get married. The website is a hit with lovestruck couples facing pressures from parents; however, even though the duo is successful in helping a number of couples marry, nothing comes without drama, and this is where the comedy steps in.
Release Date: February 10th, 2017
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor
Director: Subhash Kapoor
Jolly LLB 2 is the sequel to the 2013 film Jolly LLB. Set in Lucknow, the film is based on the life of a struggling lawyer, Jolly (played by Akshay Kumar), who is focused on making a name for himself in the legal world. Jolly survives by fighting small battles to make a quick buck, but he’s looking for an opportunity that could change his luck. This February Bollywood film also stars cinematic beauty Huma Qureshi.
Release Date: February 10th, 2017
Cast: Hardy Sandhu, Poppy Jabbal, Rameet Kaur and Gurpreet Ghuggi
Director: Guarav Bavdankar
Mahi NRI takes place in the populous city of Birmingham, the United Kingdom, and follows the story of an Indian student with little knowledge of British culture. The film shows the twists and turns he faces trying to please his girlfriend’s mother. The February Bollywood release is a drama, but it also offers some steady laughs.
Release Date: February 17th, 2017
Cast: Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon
Director: Sankalp Reddy
This Telugu film was inspired by the true events from the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War. The story follows an executive naval officer of the Indian submarine team that remains under water for 18 days. The film explores the mysterious circumstances under which the PNS Ghazi sank off the coast of Visakhapatnam in 1971. It’s an underwater tale of the courage and patriotism of the men aboard the Indian Submarine S-21 who destroyed the Pakistani submarine the PNS Ghazi when it ventured into Indian waters.
Release Date: February 24th, 2017
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut
Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
According to director Vishal Bhardwaj, “Rangoon is a classic tale that will have the musical charm of Moulin Rouge, the romance of Casablanca and the intensity and drama of Saving Private Ryan.” Similar to the iconic war drama Saving Private Ryan, this film also takes place against the backdrop of World War II. With Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Raut headlining, it promises to be a very interesting take on a common Hollywood storyline.
Main Image Photo Credit: www.youtube.com
Vallisa Chauhan
Author
Vallisa is a Film and TV graduate and a Radio Producer based in the UK. To follow Vallisa you can catch her on twitter @vallisac or on facebook at facebook.com/vallisac she is also an avid instagram user @vallisac ...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land
-
The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World
-
Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
-
Viral Nike Ad Features Deepika Padukone And 10 Female Athletes
-
Fake Pics Of Rani Mukherji's Baby Break The Internet
-
July's Latest Tech Releases!
-
Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Releases
-
10 Newest Celebrity Parents And Their Bundles Of Joy
-
10 Types Of Relatives You'll Be Meeting This Eid
-
11 Vegan-Friendly Grooming Products For Men
-
15 Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
-
7 Single Celebs Who Had Children Via Surrogacy
-
#IIFA2016 Fashion Highlights
-
7 Popular Cosmetic Procedures For Men
-
8 Celebrity Suicides That Shocked The World
-
10 Celebrity Photoshop Fails
-
What Are The World's Sexiest Nationalities?
-
Blasphemy In Pop Culture, Arts & Entertainment, And Fashion
-
Much Music Video Awards 2016 Recap
-
5 Complex And Modern Bollywood Fathers
-
10 South Asian Rappers Who Are Recognized Globally
-
11 Iconic Pop Culture Magazine Covers Of All Time
-
10 Celebs Who Have Struggled With Mental Illness
-
Top 10 Hollywood & Bollywood Celebrity Dads
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!