Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again

For fashion lovers who missed it: Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin’s second fashion collab is being described as a “whimsical dream.”

Sabyasachi’s coveted designs are known to be “fearless, solid, and unapologetically beautiful.”

He turns silks, velvets, furs and leather into works of art with his original use of Indian handicrafts and artisanship.

The master couturier recently presented his fall/winter couture collection, “Firdaus,” in collaboration with French designer Christian Louboutin, at his Delhi store.

The models were a vision to behold, decked out in never-before-seen red soles and impeccably crafted ethnic wear.

The “Firdaus” collection, which Sabyasachi partially showcased earlier this year on Instagram, is chock-full of appliqués, Parsi needlework, as well as zardozi and tilla work.

Velvet lehengas, kaftans, flapper dresses, sherwanis, high-waisted skirts and coats graced the runway along with edgy heels and bags by Louboutin.

The models moved to the tune of “Ali Maula Ali Dum Mast Kalandar” performed by the Manganiars of Barmer.

This second Sabyasachi x Christian Louboutin collab is a fine balance of embellishment, hand embroidery and edginess.

