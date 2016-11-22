Anokhi Buzz / Fashion & Beauty / Fashion & Beauty / Trending News / Trends / Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again

For fashion lovers who missed it: Sabyasachi and Christian Louboutin’s second fashion collab is being described as a “whimsical dream.”

Sabyasachi’s coveted designs are known to be “fearless, solid, and unapologetically beautiful.”

Sabyasachi's Firdaus collectio, Photo Credit: www.weddingz.in
The “Firdaus” collection, Photo Credit: www.shaadisaga.com

He turns silks, velvets, furs and leather into works of art with his original use of Indian handicrafts and artisanship.

Sabyasachi's Firdaus collection, Photo Credit: www.weddingz.in
The Firdau collection, Photo Credit: www.weddingz.in

The master couturier recently presented his fall/winter couture collection, “Firdaus,” in collaboration with French designer Christian Louboutin, at his Delhi store.

Sabyasachi X Louboutin, Photo Credit: www.economictimes.indiatimes.com
The “Firdaus collection, Photo Credit: www.economictimes.indiatimes.com

The models were a vision to behold, decked out in never-before-seen red soles and impeccably crafted ethnic wear.

Sabyasachi X Louboutin, Photo Credit: www.shaadisaga.com
The “Firdaus” collection x Louboutin, Photo Credit: www.shaadisaga.com

The “Firdaus” collection, which Sabyasachi partially showcased earlier this year on Instagram, is chock-full of appliqués, Parsi needlework, as well as zardozi and tilla work.

"Firdaus" collection, Photo Credit: www.missmalini.com
The “Firdaus” collection, Photo Credit: www.missmalini.com

Velvet lehengas, kaftans, flapper dresses, sherwanis, high-waisted skirts and coats graced the runway along with edgy heels and bags by Louboutin.

"Firdaus" collection, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
The “Firdaus” collection, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

The models moved to the tune of  “Ali Maula Ali Dum Mast Kalandar” performed by the Manganiars of Barmer.

Sabyasachi and Louboutin with the Manganiars of Barmer
Sabyasachi and Louboutin with the Manganiars of Barmer

This second Sabyasachi  x Christian Louboutin collab is a fine balance of embellishment, hand embroidery and edginess.

"Firdaus" collection x Louboutin, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com
The “Firdaus” collection x Louboutin, Photo Credit: www.instagram.com

Main Image Photo Credit: www.gqindia.com

