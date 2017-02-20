Anokhi Buzz / Culture & Lifestyle / Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

Anokhi Buzz Culture & Lifestyle Feb 20, 2017

Marriska Fernandes

by  

Tired of flying solo? Don’t fret! We’ve got you covered with our list of dating apps to help you get back in the dating saddle.

Whether you need someone to snuggle with or simply dinner and drinks, there are dating apps you can try — leaving Tinder out of the equation. So start making headway with some of these dating apps.

Like with all dating apps, you should be wise about potential suitors. Always try to do some background checks. Almost everybody has an online presence, and you can quickly figure out if someone is not who they seem. If you’re on multiple apps, you’ll likely find the same, identical profiles and a fib or two (age is often one of the common white lies). And of course, don’t wait too long to meet your match! An online connection is just not the same as in-person one.

Bumble
Bumble is the latest app that has been getting a lot of buzz. It’s a lot like Tinder but with a better pool of potential matches, and it’s the ladies who can start the conversation first after a match has been made. Also, if the women don’t start a chat within the first 24 hours, the men can extend the invite for another 24 hours. There are several young professionals on this app, and you can narrow matches down based on location, age et cetera. So bumble away and see how many bees you attract to the hive!

screenshot_2017-02-07-20-10-15 screenshot_2017-02-07-20-10-25


Coffee Meets Bagel
I know you’ve probably heard the name on the dating scene, and it’s actually a pretty neat app. The focus is professional women. Coffee Meets Bagel encourages you to meet instead of hanging out in the DMs to no end. Every day at noon, you receive a bagel (AKA a match) based on your background, ethnicity, preferences et cetera. You have 24 hours to accept, and if you both like each other, you are put in a chat room. Based on an interesting fact someone puts about themselves in their profile, the app will start giving you icebreaker questions. The chatroom is only open for seven days, leaving you to make a decision to meet or move on. You can buy coffee beans for additional perks.

screenshot_2017-02-07-20-11-14 screenshot_2017-02-07-20-11-32


Happn
Serendipity. Fortunate accidents. Kismat Connection. Believe in that stuff? Well, this app dances to that tune in a way. You cross paths with several people on your way to work or at a party, at a coffee shop, or even at your friend’s mehndi or sangeet. So Happn shows you a series of photos of people with whom you physically crossed paths (and who have the app, of course). You can see when and where you crossed paths. If you both liked each other, only then are both parties notified. This option just gives you another shot at the cute person you couldn’t really go and talk to. Creepy or hopelessly romantic? You decide.

screenshot_2017-02-07-20-12-13 screenshot_2017-02-07-20-12-27


Dil Mil
Desi dating app Dil Mil is quite a hit in the South Asian community. You log in through Facebook and fill out your age, height, religion, community and occupation — in other words, your parents’ perfect checklist. You get five seconds to view someone’s photo and make a decision to match. Once you match, you can chat and share photos. There is no time limit on the matches, and you can continue matching hearts with fellow South Asians.

screenshot_2017-02-07-20-09-21 screenshot_2017-02-07-20-09-26


Hinge
If you’re more interested and comfortable with matches within your circle, Hinge connects you with Facebook friends of friends who are single and ready to mingle. Found a match? You can inquire about him or her through your common friend. The app also shows you what two partners have in common after answering a series of fun questions. So go Get Hitched Hinged.

hinge hinge2
Happy Hunting!

Main Image Photo Credit: Huffingtonpost

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , , ,

Marriska Fernandes

Marriska Fernandes

    Author

    Marriska is a passionate writer/blogger. Being born and raised in Dubai, this twenty-something is now exploring her new hometown, Toronto.  She has a passion for fashion, entertainment and pop culture. Her portfolio includes a tete-a-tete with Nelly Furtado, Veronica Chail, Hema Malini, Sonu So...

    COMMENTS

    10 Item Numbers To Set The Sizzle On Valentine's Day

    Our Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2017: All Cupid-Approved!

    February's Latest Tech Gadgets You Need Now!

    February Bollywood Film Releases That You Need To Watch!

    5 Reasons to Watch the Oscar-Nominated La La Land

    The Women's March: A Snapshot From Around The World

    Update Your Gadget Collection With These Hot January Releases!

    Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again

    Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina

    Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Buzz

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Current News
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    FEATURED

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Business & Technology
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Awesome Recipes
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    Awesome Recipes
    Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees" Bollywood

    SRK's "Raees" Breaks Records, But Does It Deliver?

    Awesome Recipes
    index5

    Producers Fight For Human Rights With The White House And UN Collabs

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Bollywood

    A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

    Bollywood
    Hamburg Germany travel

    Explore 48 Hours in Hamburg With Our Hourly Travel Guide!

    Popular

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Online dating app concept with man and woman. Vector illustration

    Cool Dating Apps Geared To Get You Action

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Hamburg Germany travel

    Explore 48 Hours in Hamburg With Our Hourly Travel Guide!

    Bollywood

    A.R. Rahman's Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

    Bollywood
    index5

    Producers Fight For Human Rights With The White House And UN Collabs

    Awesome Recipes
    pizza

    Check Out These 3 Naan Pizza Recipes Perfect For Your Tastebuds

    Awesome Recipes
    Shah Rukh Khan in "Raees" Bollywood

    SRK's "Raees" Breaks Records, But Does It Deliver?