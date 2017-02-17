Anokhi Pulse TV / Bollywood / Hollywood / Interviews / New Episode / A.R. Rahman’s Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

A.R. Rahman’s Latest Projects | Keanu Reeves Dishes on Bill & Ted 3 | Shahrukh Khan Makes A Statement

ANOKHI PULSE TV gets you caught up on the week’s buzz makers and newsworthy stories with host Dilshad Burman.
The trending topics this week: AnaOno Lingerie & Loungewear make’s a bold statement at New York Fashion Week, with a runway show modeled entirely by breast cancer survivors. On the Bollywood beat, Shahrukh Khan expressed some poignant points about My Name is Khan on it’s seventh anniversary. Plus Keanu Reeves dished the deets on the plot of Bill & Ted 3!
Our feature story this week is a special interview with legendary composer A.R. Rahman, who tells us all about his latest ventures and what we can expect from him next.
Stay tuned for more jam-packed entertainment fun on ANOKHI PULSE TV!

Featured Image Credits:
Photo of Shahrukh Khan: Facebook.com/IamSRK
Photo of A.R. Rahman – Anokhi Media
Photo of AnaOno fashion show – Livestream.com/fashion
Photo of Keanu Reeves – Metro Goldwyn Mayer Studios

    Dilshad Burman is an award winning TV host and Canadian media personality.   Born in Mumbai, India, she was surrounded by its creative energy and grew up with a passion for music, film and television. While completing her Bachelor of Arts in English literature from The University of Mumbai, she i...

    COMMENTS

