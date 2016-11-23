Film & TV / Open Chest TV / OCTV: TIFF 2016: In Conversation About ‘An Insignificant Man’

OCTV: TIFF 2016: In Conversation About ‘An Insignificant Man’

Film & TV Open Chest TV Nov 23, 2016

by  

At the heart of An Insignificant Man is the most polarising man in India today  Arvind Kejriwal. Filmed over the course of 2 years, this film is a portrait of power, corruption, and a controversial man.

[blockquote]The film gives an insiders view into Arvind Kejriwals brand of politics which has been labelled selfish, dangerous, anarchic and yet revolutionary.[/blockquote]

I chatted with the filmmakers during their trip to the Toronto International Film Festival this year, where we discussed a new wave political India.

