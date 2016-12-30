5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all set to release in theatres this Diwali, and we’re super excited!

Every Karan Johar movie is eagerly anticipated, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is no different. With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in the mix, this film is a sure-shot winner at the box office.

Here are our top five reasons why this picture is the must-see film of the year.

1. Aishwarya & Karan Finally CollaborateThe Making of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Video Credit: YouTube – FoxStarHindi

These two Bollywood superstars have wanted to work together for a very, very long time. Some of you may not know this, but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was supposed to be in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and she was also to be the lead in Dostana, also a Karan Johar production. But this is the perfect time for her Johar debut. We can’t wait to see Aishwarya’s drama under the watchful eye of Karan! Let’s see what they come up with.

2. Anushka Sharma & Ranbir Are Back Together

The Chemistry of Ayan & Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi

They were the lead pair in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet , and even though the film tanked at the box office, this onscreen pair was a hit. Surprisingly, Karan Johar also acted in Kashyap’s film, which probably allowed him to witness the offscreen and onscreen chemistry between Ranbir and Anushka. We can’t wait to see what Karan has in store for them this time!

3. Aishwarya & Ranbir’s Onscreen Chemistry“Bulleya” from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi

This is the onscreen chemistry we’ve been waiting for! Rumours suggest Aishwarya plays an older woman whom Ranbir falls in love with, but is this talk true? Either way, from what we can see from the promos, the chemistry between these two actors is sizzling!

4. The Melodious Music“Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” Title Track Promo from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi

A Karan Johar film always has good music, and from the song promos that have been released, we can tell that Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is no exception. The catchy title track “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” and the recent song “Bulleya” will definitely be on repeat for millions of Bollywood fans.

5. This Could Be Fawad Khan’s Last Bollywood Film

Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan

Photo Credit: Official Facebook Page — Fawad Khan

With the India-Pakistan ban, there’s a chance Ae Dil Hai Mushkil could be Fawad Khan’s last Bollywood film for a very long time. India has banned Pakistani actors from Indian film sets, and Pakistan retaliated with a ban on all Indian films playing in Pakistan’s theatres. Search Google for the full backstory, but in the meantime, let’s hope this issue gets resolved soon and that this talented actor doesn’t get lost in the mix. For now, watch him in this film, since we might not see him for a while!

Watch the trailer of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil below to see what we’re so excited about.

Trailer of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi