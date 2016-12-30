5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016
Anokhi Buzz Entertainment & Gossip Dec 30, 2016
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all set to release in theatres this Diwali, and we’re super excited!
Every Karan Johar movie is eagerly anticipated, and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is no different. With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Fawad Khan in the mix, this film is a sure-shot winner at the box office.
Here are our top five reasons why this picture is the must-see film of the year.
Video Credit: YouTube – FoxStarHindi
The Chemistry of Ayan & Alizeh in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi
Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi
Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi
Pakistani Actor Fawad Khan
Photo Credit: Official Facebook Page — Fawad Khan
Watch the trailer of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil below to see what we’re so excited about.
Video Credit: YouTube — FoxStarHindi
Main Image Photo Credit: Facebook Page — Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Original Post Date: October 10, 2016
Daniel Pillai
Author
Daniel is the Digital Media Manager for ANOKHI MEDIA and the host for ANOKHI's entertainment channel, PULSE TV. As part of the dream team, Daniel manages all multiple channels under ANOKHI’s portfolio, while also training new on-air talent, and showing budding p...
COMMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!
-
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure
-
5 Reasons to Watch Netflix's Obama Biopic, "Barry"
-
Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again
-
Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival
-
Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016
-
7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!
-
Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals
-
Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters
-
5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day
-
Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017
-
#TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival
-
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina
-
South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016
-
5 Reasons To Watch "Baar Baar Dekho"
-
Get Reel: Films To Watch At This Year's Toronto International Film Festival 2016
-
M.I.A. & Zayn Malik Join Forces For 'Freedun'
-
10 Pakistani Singers Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood
-
5 Reasons Why Tiger Shroff Gives Us Goals In "A Flying Jatt"
-
10 Indian Singers Killing It On YouTube
-
4 Hot Gadgets That You Need This October
-
10 Back To School Apps To Make Life Easier
-
4 Female Olympians Going Down In History
-
15 Celebs Who Got Creative With Viral Prisma Photo App
-
Could Arjun Be The Next Jay Sean?
-
What Music Lovers Can Expect From Coke Studio Season 9
-
#EmmysNotSoWhite: Aziz Ansari Makes History With Nomination
-
Top 5 Reasons Why You Need To See 'Mohenjo Daro'
-
Viral Nike Ad Features Deepika Padukone And 10 Female Athletes
-
Fake Pics Of Rani Mukherji's Baby Break The Internet
-
July's Latest Tech Releases!
-
Salman Khan's Biggest Eid Releases
-
10 Newest Celebrity Parents And Their Bundles Of Joy
-
10 Types Of Relatives You'll Be Meeting This Eid
-
11 Vegan-Friendly Grooming Products For Men
-
15 Celebs You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
-
7 Single Celebs Who Had Children Via Surrogacy
-
#IIFA2016 Fashion Highlights
-
7 Popular Cosmetic Procedures For Men
-
8 Celebrity Suicides That Shocked The World
-
10 Celebrity Photoshop Fails
-
What Are The World's Sexiest Nationalities?
-
Blasphemy In Pop Culture, Arts & Entertainment, And Fashion
-
Much Music Video Awards 2016 Recap
-
5 Complex And Modern Bollywood Fathers
-
10 South Asian Rappers Who Are Recognized Globally
-
11 Iconic Pop Culture Magazine Covers Of All Time
-
10 Celebs Who Have Struggled With Mental Illness
-
Top 10 Hollywood & Bollywood Celebrity Dads
-
12 Actors Who Would Make A Better Rumi Than Leonardo DiCaprio
-
12 Celebs You Need To Follow On Snapchat
-
Battle Of The Tablets: BQ Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition VS Huawei Matebook
-
10 Funny Things That Happen During Ramadan
Anokhi Buzz
Newsletter Sign Up
Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!