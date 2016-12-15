Anokhi Buzz / Film & TV / Hollywood / 5 Reasons to Watch Netflix’s Obama Biopic, “Barry”

5 Reasons to Watch Netflix’s Obama Biopic, “Barry”

Anokhi Buzz Film & TV Hollywood Dec 15, 2016

Matthew Currie

by  

With Obama’s presidency coming to a close, we focus on a unique drama chronicling his early university years. 

Following its lauded debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Vikram Gandhi’s Barry gets a worldwide premiere on Netflix this Friday, December 16. The film is a timely, uncommonly insightful biopic about at a crucial period in the life of President Barack Obama — one that might just offer a sliver of hope for a divided nation.

 

  1. No Ordinary Biopic. We’ve all seen countless famous folks get the Hollywood treatment, their lives funnelled through the all-too-familiar mould of the Hollywood hero. By focusing exclusively on his time at New York’s Columbia University in the early ’80s — a critical, life-shaping period in the future commander-in-chief’s life — Barry manages to sidestep cliché tropes to offer us an atypically nuanced, coherent, insightful story devoid of capital-D drama.
rsz_barry_00267r-e1480512397794
A young Barack Obama (Devon Terrell) has plenty of growing up to do as he arrives at Columbia University. Photo Credit: Netflix

2. An Evolving Voice. Director Vikram Gandhi already having made a name for himself as an incisive journalist with Vice and a uniquely perceptive documentarian with 2011’s Kumaré. Now he makes a prodigious leap into fiction with a look at a towering figure in world history. The film is bold in its smallness and intimacy. Watching Barry, it’s nigh-on impossible not to wonder what Gandhi will do next.

rsz_barry
Obama (Devon Terrell) peruses a thematically appropriate book. Photo Credit: Netflix

3. A Star Is Born. Anyone who’s watched late-night comedy in the last eight years knows that there are plenty of Obama impressions floating around in the pop-cultural aether. Politics aside, the man has a very distinctive manner of speaking that’s often imitated. The parodies make the prospect of a dramatic movie about him daunting for any actor. But Australian newcomer Devon Terrell (this is, literally, the only credit on his IMDB page) manages to capture the president’s cadence while scaling back on his confidence. Terrell imbues an icon with a freshness, nuance and relatability that demand attention from his audience.

rsz_o-barry-film-facebook
Obama enjoys a youthful indiscretion. Photo Credit: Netflix/huffingtonpost.ca

4. A Cast to Die For. Admittedly, we’re not talking Glengarry Glen Ross here. But just because the supporting cast of Barry isn’t littered with Hollywood icons doesn’t mean they’re not freaking great. Rising stars like Anya Taylor-Joy (Tomasin in The Witch), Jason Mitchell (Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton) and Ellar Coltrane (the protagonist in Boyhood) and industry vets like Jenna Elfman, Linus Roache and Ashely Judd essentially play the various forces battling to shape the future president’s perspective on the world. Yet each character resonates as a vibrant, fully formed human being.

Barry
Ashley Judd plays Obama’s mother, Ann Dunham. Photo Credit: Netflix

5. A New Hope. It’s perhaps fitting that this look back on the current US president should come out just over a month before the victor in one of the most divisive elections in the nation’s history takes office. The Obama we meet in Barry is himself a man divided — both by youth’s inherent uncertainty and the very specific push and pull of his racial heritage. We see him emerge from this hard-fought struggle having more-or-less come to terms with warring impulses that threaten to tear him apart. This is a sight most Americans could use in this troubling political time.

Barry
Anya Taylor-Joy as Obama’s fictional college squeeze, Charlotte, based on three real-life women. Photo Credit: Netflix

 

Main Image Photo Credit: tiff.net

TAGS

, , , , , , , , , , ,

Matthew Currie

Matthew Currie

    Author

    Having gotten his start with Anokhi Media as an intern in 2009, Matthew Currie was honoured to accept a position as the magazine’s Arts & Entertainment editor earlier this year. A graduate of the Professional Writing program at York University, he’s spent the past four years working as a fre...

    COMMENTS

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Designers Sabyasachi & Christian Louboutin Join Forces Again

    Top 5 Must-Watch Films at Reel Asian International Film Festival

    Bollywood Films To Watch For In November 2016

    7 Great Hallowe'en Movies You Might Be Too Afraid To Watch!

    Top 10 Looks: Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    10 On-Screen Bollywood #CoupleGoals

    Our Favourite Diwali Bollywood Blockbusters

    5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

    5 Reasons To Watch India In A Day

    Top Ten Looks: New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2017

    #TIFF16 Red Carpet Style Highlights: The Looks We Loved From The Toronto International Film Festival

    Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: 10 Iconic Moments That Defined Brangelina

    South Asian Films Creating Buzz At #TIFF2016

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Anokhi Buzz

    Newsletter Sign Up

    Subscribe to our FREE newsletter for all of the latest news, articles, and videos delivered directly to your inbox each day!

    Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Current News
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    FEATURED

    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

    Fashion & Beauty
    timthumb_eff.jpg

    Waris Ahluwalia & Holt Renfrew Collaborate To Create 'Uncrate India'

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Deena_Aziz_2_d4f.jpg

    Actress Deena Aziz Takes On 10 Roles In 'The Aeneid'

    Business & Technology
    verizon-cyber-security_688.png

    Protecting Your Privacy Online

    Fashion & Beauty
    JenniferAniston_d54.jpg

    Red Carpet Showstoppers At TIFF 2013

    Trending

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Popular

    Home Space
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Gifting And Decor Ideas For Your Home

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Great Decor And Gift Ideas For The Home

    Business & Technology
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Cool Tech Gadgets!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fab Beauty and Grooming Products and Tips!

    Culture & Lifestyle
    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Travel

    Holiday Gift Guide 2016: For People Who Love Travel And Adventure

    Culture & Lifestyle
    nari_viji_lakshmi

    Maestro Gingger Shankar Gives Her Musical Lineage On-Screen Love With "Nari"

    Culture & Lifestyle
    unnamed-1

    Deepa Mehta Takes On Rape Culture In TIFF Drama "Anatomy of Violence"