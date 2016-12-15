5 Reasons to Watch Netflix’s Obama Biopic, “Barry”
Anokhi Buzz Film & TV Hollywood Dec 15, 2016
With Obama’s presidency coming to a close, we focus on a unique drama chronicling his early university years.
Following its lauded debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, director Vikram Gandhi’s Barry gets a worldwide premiere on Netflix this Friday, December 16. The film is a timely, uncommonly insightful biopic about at a crucial period in the life of President Barack Obama — one that might just offer a sliver of hope for a divided nation.
- No Ordinary Biopic. We’ve all seen countless famous folks get the Hollywood treatment, their lives funnelled through the all-too-familiar mould of the Hollywood hero. By focusing exclusively on his time at New York’s Columbia University in the early ’80s — a critical, life-shaping period in the future commander-in-chief’s life — Barry manages to sidestep cliché tropes to offer us an atypically nuanced, coherent, insightful story devoid of capital-D drama.
2. An Evolving Voice. Director Vikram Gandhi already having made a name for himself as an incisive journalist with Vice and a uniquely perceptive documentarian with 2011’s Kumaré. Now he makes a prodigious leap into fiction with a look at a towering figure in world history. The film is bold in its smallness and intimacy. Watching Barry, it’s nigh-on impossible not to wonder what Gandhi will do next.
3. A Star Is Born. Anyone who’s watched late-night comedy in the last eight years knows that there are plenty of Obama impressions floating around in the pop-cultural aether. Politics aside, the man has a very distinctive manner of speaking that’s often imitated. The parodies make the prospect of a dramatic movie about him daunting for any actor. But Australian newcomer Devon Terrell (this is, literally, the only credit on his IMDB page) manages to capture the president’s cadence while scaling back on his confidence. Terrell imbues an icon with a freshness, nuance and relatability that demand attention from his audience.
4. A Cast to Die For. Admittedly, we’re not talking Glengarry Glen Ross here. But just because the supporting cast of Barry isn’t littered with Hollywood icons doesn’t mean they’re not freaking great. Rising stars like Anya Taylor-Joy (Tomasin in The Witch), Jason Mitchell (Eazy-E in Straight Outta Compton) and Ellar Coltrane (the protagonist in Boyhood) and industry vets like Jenna Elfman, Linus Roache and Ashely Judd essentially play the various forces battling to shape the future president’s perspective on the world. Yet each character resonates as a vibrant, fully formed human being.
5. A New Hope. It’s perhaps fitting that this look back on the current US president should come out just over a month before the victor in one of the most divisive elections in the nation’s history takes office. The Obama we meet in Barry is himself a man divided — both by youth’s inherent uncertainty and the very specific push and pull of his racial heritage. We see him emerge from this hard-fought struggle having more-or-less come to terms with warring impulses that threaten to tear him apart. This is a sight most Americans could use in this troubling political time.
Matthew Currie
