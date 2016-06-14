Categories
Priyanka_Chopra_a52.jpg

Priyanka Chopra, Mindy Kaling Among The Highest Paid Television Actresses In The World

Dec 31, 2016 0

1093 1 0

Entertainment & Gossip
ae-dil-hai-mushkil-3a_ef3.jpg

5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

Dec 30, 2016 2

420 0 0

Anokhi DIY
indian-wedding-photo-390x285_a50.jpg

Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest

Dec 29, 2016 10

997 1 0

fpw

Trend Report: Fashion Pakistan Week Winter/Festive 2016

Dec 28, 2016 0

521 0 0

Culture & Lifestyle
lentil_main_d65.jpg

Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

Dec 27, 2016 2

524 0 0

Our favorite looks for the holiday season

Our Favorite Holiday Looks Direct From The Runways

Dec 26, 2016 0

1339 2 0

Anokhi DIY
Nutella Hot chocolate

DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

Dec 25, 2016 1

288 0 0

Fashion & Beauty
hgg-head-photo

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

Dec 24, 2016 2

801 1 0

Business & Technology
Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Dec 23, 2016 6

857 1 0

Anokhi spotlight tv

Oct 10, 2016 0

56 0 0

Get the deets on how you can rock the #ANOKHI13 hairstyle by Joico... We know y

Anokhi pulse tv

Dec 16, 2016 0

0 0 0

Open Chest tv

Nov 23, 2016 0

0 0 0

At the heart of An Insignificant Man is the most polarising man in India today Â

Designers Shantanu & Nikhil with actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Van Heusen GQ Fashion Nights Kashmiriyat show

Shantanu & Nikhil's Pellet Injury Makeup Creates Outrage

Dec 11, 2016 0

711 0 0

manish-malhotra-50th-birthday

Regal Star-Studded 50th Birthday Bash For Designer Manish Malhotra

Dec 06, 2016 1

554 0 0

ae-dil-hai-mushkil-3a_ef3.jpg

Dec 30, 2016 2

420 0 0

5 Reasons Why Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Is The Must-See Movie of 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is all set to release in theatres this Diwali, and we're super excited!

- READ MORE-

hgg-head-photo

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Fashion & Style Gifts For Her, Him And The Kids

Dec 24, 2016 2

801 1 0

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: Arts & Entertainment Gifts For You!

Dec 23, 2016 6

857 1 0

anokhi-weekly-issue67

Dec 05, 2016 0

0 0 0

ANOKHI Magazine - Weekly Features Issue 67

- READ MORE-

anokhi-weekly-issue66

ANOKHI Magazine - Weekly Features Issue 66

Nov 07, 2016 0

0 0 0

ANOKHI-Weekly-Issue65_3d8.jpg

ANOKHI Magazine - Weekly Features Issue 65

Oct 22, 2016 0

0 0 0

indian-wedding-photo-390x285_a50.jpg

Dec 29, 2016 10

997 1 0

Manners At A Marriage: How To Be A Wonderful Wedding Guest

Yes, we all have THAT guest! To avoid those moments, check out our DIY list on proper wed

- READ MORE-

lentil_main_d65.jpg

Today's Latest Trend For People On-The-Go: A Meal In A Mug

Dec 27, 2016 2

524 0 0

Nutella Hot chocolate

DIY: Nutella Hot Chocolate With Desi Flair!

Dec 25, 2016 1

288 0 0

Anokhi spotlight tv

Get the deets on how you can rock the #ANOKHI13 hairstyle by Joico... We know you loved the #ANOKHI1

Oct 10, 2016 0

Get the #ANOKHI13 makeup look and glow like a runway goddess. . . We know you loved the #ANOKHI13 fash

Oct 10, 2016 0

Getting ready to host a large party for Thanksgiving? Check out these useful tips on ASTV. . . On th

Oct 03, 2016 0

Have dry lips but yearning for that lush and luminous pout? Then this episode of ASTV is for you. .

Aug 29, 2016 0

Trying to get rid of those awful stretch marks? Not to worry, this episode of ASTV is for you. . . O

Aug 02, 2016 0

Want a little luxury? Then get yourself a 24kt gold facial from Passport 2 Beauty. . . Let's fa

Jul 20, 2016 0

Have dry, itchy sensitive skin? Then this episode is for you. . . Have a sensitive skin type and don

Jul 04, 2016 0

Want to know the secret to beautiful glowing skin from the inside out? In this 'Beauty & Gr

Jun 27, 2016 0

Stressed about your upcoming wedding? We've got the deets on a brand new app that we know you&#

Jun 20, 2016 0

Gear up to rock some amazing couture trends on your wedding day this summer. . . On this 'Fashi

Jun 14, 2016 0

Anokhi pulse tv

In our fresh new version of Anokhi Pulse TV weâ€™ve got the trending headlines from the

Dec 16, 2016 0

In our revamped new avatar of Anokhi Pulse TV weâ€™ve got the weekâ€™s buzzing headlines plus an in

Dec 02, 2016 0

In our fresh new avatar of Anokhi Pulse TV weâ€™ve got the weekâ€™s buzzing headlines plus an in depth

Nov 18, 2016 0

In our fresh new avatar of Anokhi Pulse TV we've got the week's buzzing headlines plus an in depth l

Nov 04, 2016 0

This week's episode of APTV gives you a look into the films facing off at the box-office this D

Oct 20, 2016 0

Kim Kardashain faces a terrifying ordeal, India and Pakistan are fighting a new battle and we turn t

Oct 07, 2016 0

Hollywood's golden couple split, ISIS has a new threat and we give you our rundown of #TIFF16 h

Sep 23, 2016 0

This week it's all about big names, big achievements and the biggest film festival in the world

Sep 09, 2016 0

#ANOKHI13 took over the city for a wonderful night showcasing some of the best global South Asian ta

Sep 02, 2016 0

ANOKHI MEDIA is celebrating it's 13th year, and we're doing it in style! This week we take

Aug 19, 2016 0

Open Chest tv

At the heart of An Insignificant Man is the most polarising man in India today Â– Arvind Kejriwal. Filme

Nov 23, 2016 0

Richie Mehta is a Canadian film director. His first feature film, Amal, was released in 2008, and his se

Oct 26, 2016 0

Chicago rolled out the red carpet last month to welcome Bollywood power couple, Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Oct 12, 2016 0

Recently on International Peace Day (September 21st, 2016), acclaimed actress, model, T.V. host, entrepr

Oct 02, 2016 0

Since Anita released her Punjabi album Heer from Denmark in India in November 2006, her career as an int

Aug 31, 2016 0

One of the reasons why InkquisitiveÂ’s aka Amandeep Singh's art work is globally appreciated is because

Aug 03, 2016 0

One of the reasons why InkquisitiveÂ’s aka Amandeep Singh's art work is globally appreciated is because

Jul 20, 2016 0

Shalini VadheraÂ’s global influence with women and young girls stems from her entrepreneurial passion to

Jul 06, 2016 0

Shalini VadheraÂ’s global influence with women and young girls stems from her entrepreneurial passion to

Jun 29, 2016 0

Los Angeles based celebrity fashion designer, musical artist, and younger years BFF of Kim Kardashian, N

Jun 21, 2016 0

